Van Lathan says he's among the "last people" with a "positive outlook" on Nicki Minaj after her explosive tweets targeting Jay-Z & Desiree Perez

Rapper Nicki Minaj has been stirring up the internet with her latest tweets targeting Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez. The series of tweets started on July 8 and reignited the tension between the Anaconda rapper and Jay-Z. Earlier in June, Minaj made some serious allegations against Jay-Z's record label, Roc Nation, as well.

Podcaster Van Lathan has now reacted to these latest developments in the July 11 episode of the Higher Learning podcast. In the episode, Van Lathan discussed Nicki Minaj's latest tweets with the co-host Rachel and said:

"I like Nicki Minaj, man. I'm one of the last people, I think, that just has an overall positive feeling about Nicki Minaj."

While questioning Lathan's "positive feeling," Rachel said that she doesn't dislike the rapper; however, she is concerned with all the latest developments surrounding Minaj.

"Nicki Minaj is doing things that are making people feel a different way about her... From the beefs with other, uh, women rappers to, um, things she said on Queen Radio, on social media, to the blind eyes she turned away," Rachel added.

Rachel added that she recently attended Minaj's concert and likes her music, but she is concerned with the rapper's "recent behavior."

Minaj made a series of tweets regarding the political beliefs of Jay-Z and those around him, while mentioning Roc Nation's CEO, Desiree Perez, and her 2021 pardon from President Trump. While reading a tweet, Lathan explained the pardon.

"Desiree Perez, the CEO of Roc Nation, was pardoned by the Trump administration. She was pardoned by the Trump administration because sometime in the '90s, she was caught with a lot of drugs. She was caught with a lot of drugs, and in exchange for a deal that she got from the government, she wore a wire," Van Lathan said.

What did Nicki Minaj say about Jay-Z, Roc Nation, Desiree Perez, and Megan Thee Stallion in her latest posts?

Nicki Minaj shared a series of social media posts on July 8 and 9, claiming that Jay-Z owed her money in one of her posts.

"We've calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It's only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let's get it ni**a. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy," Minaj wrote on X.

In another tweet, Minaj wrote that she would use this alleged pending money to pay college fees and student loans for her fans. In another tweet against Roc Nation's CEO Desiree Perez, Minaj wrote:

“#JayZ you let Desirat do a lot of evil to black ppl & stayed silent. We used to believe you. You went out sad ni**a. This is all alleged & for entertainment purposes only. Desirat did you get that 40MM? 55 & paying for bots? Oh bot nation.”

On July 7, the motion to cancel the lawsuit filed against Megan Thee Stallion and her management company, Roc Nation, by Stallion's former photographer, Emilio Garcia, was dismissed. Minaj, who is a rap rival of Stallion, posted about this on her Instagram and wrote:

“What was the name of that law again???????? Karma’s Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord’s law? We give God the glory & he’s only just begun. Have a blessed day if you can. lol the blogs posting lies, thank you. More money for me. We’re working. Trust.”

During a candid Stationhead livestream on July 10, Nicki Minaj revealed that she had once declined the opportunity to join the Recording Academy's board. The rapper claimed that she rejected the offer as it was against her "integrity" to be a part of something that makes "no sense" to her.

