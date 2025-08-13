Was Adam Scott in Six Feet Under? Actor reveals he almost quit acting after losing this major role

Adam Scott recently appeared on his fellow Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler’s podcast. In the August 12 episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler, the two revisited memories from their sitcom. During the conversation, Poehler asked Scott if he had ever auditioned for a role he came close to getting but ultimately did not land.

While responding positively, Scott said that it was the role played by Michael C. Hall in Six Feet Under. Although he did not get the part, Adam Scott appeared on Six Feet Under season 2 as Ben Cooper. In the podcast, while recollecting his rejection, he praised Hall for his performance.

"Six Feet Under, that was the one that I didn't get... Michael C. Hall's role. And it's good that I didn't get it because it wouldn't be nearly as good if I had done it, because he was perfect and incredible. He's incredible. And I wasn't ready," Adam Scott said.

In his conversation with Amy Poehler, Scott said that after failing to get the role of David Fisher in Six Feet Under, for which he had competed with Michael C. Hall, he reconsidered his acting career.

"He and I tested for it, and I believe it was the one where I was like, 'I might stop doing this.' I think that it's time for me to read the tea leaves and walk away," Scott added.

The two discussed the actor's auditioning during the podcast, where both co-stars agreed on disliking the process. Further in the episode, Poehler asked Scott if he also auditioned for his role in Parks and Recreation. Scott, who played Ben Wyatt in the show, recalled the moment when he got the show.

"I was lucky... I remember the day that my phone had you and Mike's [co-creator of the show] names on the voicemail thing, and I was like, 'Whoa, is this finally like happening to me... ' It was like, suddenly, for whatever reason, there were incoming calls asking me to do stuff," Scott said.

Adam Scott and Amy Poehler revisited the memories of Parks and Recreation

Adam Scott on Amy Poehler's podcast (Image via YouTube/ Good Hang With Amy Poehler)

In the podcast episode, Amy Poehler and Adam Scott, who played a married couple in the NBC sitcom, reflected on their onscreen romance. Poehler remarked that their characters were “so much nicer,” adding that every woman “deserves” a partner like Ben. She recalled how Ben supported Leslie in the show and said that everyone deserves “that kind of relationship.”

Agreeing with Amy Poehler, Scott said that he had not watched Parks and Recreation much, as it "[made] him sad."

"I haven't seen a ton of It makes me sad to watch the show because I miss it... Like you were saying, we really appreciated being there every day, and it was so fun. And also just sort of walking in that building and then suddenly you're there, and the hallways and the Yeah, it was so fun, and the people, I just loved everybody," Adam Scott said.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Adam Scott recounted how viewers have praised the show for helping them cope during the pandemic. Poehler agreed, adding that she had received similar feedback about the show’s positive impact in various ways.

"I cannot believe the way that show continues to be a medicine for people. It's so nice," Amy Poehler said.

The NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation aired from 2009 to 2015 and had seven seasons. The decade-old show is available for streaming on Peacock.

