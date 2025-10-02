"Was bound to get to them eventually": Perez Hilton reacts to reports alleging Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' marriage has turned "toxic"

Perez Hilton weighed in on growing speculation about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ marriage, following reports that the Hollywood couple’s relationship had become increasingly “toxic.” In a September 30, 2025, article on his website, Hilton suggested that the couple’s legal troubles had begun to affect their dynamic as he wrote:

“Uh oh. Sounds like the weight of this lawsuit drama is finally hitting them…Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have hit a really rough patch, according to a bombshell report from gossip hound Rob Shuter!… The stress of the legal fight, the bad press, and the sheer amount of money they’re spending on lawyers was bound to get to them eventually."

In this website article, Perez Hilton further cited a September 28, 2025, report from columnist Rob Shuter, which painted a tense picture of the couple’s private life.

As per this report, sources close to the couple claimed that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had been engaged in frequent arguments, with fights that no longer carried a playful edge.

“It’s constant — they fight all the time…F-bombs aren’t playful” anymore, but instead harsh and “wearing them both down,” one insider told Shuter

Amplifying these claims, Hilton stressed that what was once lighthearted banter had reportedly soured.

“Sources told #ShuterScoop…that the couple’s relationship has turned ‘toxic’ in recent months! Gone are the days of the performers’ playful banter. Instead, they’re just actually bickering. Like A LOT!” Perez Hilton wrote.

What else did Perez Hilton say about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' relationship?

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Image via Getty Images)

In the aforementioned website article, Perez Hilton weighed in on rumors about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ marriage. He connected claims from reporter Rob Shuter, who suggested the couple’s relationship had grown strained, to an anecdote Reynolds shared while promoting the documentary John Candy: I Like Me.

The film, directed by Colin Hanks and co-produced by Reynolds, chronicled the life of Canadian comedy legend John Candy.

According to a Daily Mail report dated September 26, 2025, Reynolds spoke about the project during a Q&A at the State Theatre in New Jersey on September 25. He recalled the challenge of persuading Bill Murray to participate, joking that it could have been “a separate documentary” in itself.

Reynolds explained that he eventually reached Murray through “a friend of a friend of a friend” and described the actor’s voicemail greeting as sounding like “a Greek shipping company.” He admitted to leaving “about 40 messages” before finally making contact.

The story shifted when Reynolds described the moment Murray called back.

He said he was on his way to a gala with Lively, dressed in a tuxedo, when his phone buzzed with Murray’s name. Whispering the news to his wife, he was met with her insistence that they go inside. In frustration, Reynolds admitted he snapped and told her “f**k you.”

Reflecting on this anecdote, Perez Hilton remarked that in light of the current rumors, Reynolds’ response to Blake Lively seemed like a harsh reaction.

“The actress reportedly whispered that they needed to go in, prompting the swear. A harsh reaction, for sure! Obviously it depends how they couple’s relationship is going and how they talk to one another, right? Well… We guess they’re not as resilient as they used to seem…,” Hilton observed.

He further speculated that at a “happier point in their relationship”, Ryan Reynolds’ outburst might have been dismissed as a joke. Now, however, citing Shuter’s reporting, Hilton added that Blake Lively was “furious” and no longer willing to brush off Reynold’s remarks.

“Blake feels humiliated, and Ryan acts like she should just take it. That kind of energy isn’t sustainable,” Hilton added, quoting an insider cited by Shuter.

Hilton also argued that this imbalance of respect had created an atmosphere where “tensions” were “only rising.” With Blake Lively feeling “increasingly disrespected,” the podcaster added that their marriage was beginning to show cracks and that was something that “wasn’t sounding good” if the whispers were to be believed.

Still, Hilton acknowledged that the couple’s family could act as a stabilizing force.

“Ryan and Blake share four young kids. So they have four very good reasons to keep things stable… We’ll see if they can pull through this,” Hilton remarked.

So far, neither Blake Lively nor Ryan Reynolds has issued an official statement addressing the rumors.

Additionally, while Blake Lively is preparing for the release of her upcoming Lionsgate action-romantic comedy The Survival List, which she also produced, Ryan Reynolds remains on a sabbatical from acting to focus on family life.

