"Way to kick someone": Perez Hilton reacts after reports predict Lori Loughlin will get "NOTHING" after divorce with Mossimo Giannulli

Podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin's relationship in his website article dated October 21, 2025. Here the podcaster suggested that actress Loughlin might walk away with “NOTHING” if she followed through her divorce from Giannulli.

In his article, Hilton referenced a TMZ report published on October 20 that revealed that Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin had signed a prenuptial agreement back in 1997. At that point, Giannulli’s clothing brand was thriving, and his net worth was estimated at around $100 million.

According to TMZ, Mossimo Giannulli had ensured his assets were kept separate through the prenuptial agreement. Reacting to the revelation, Hilton discussed what it could mean for Lori Loughlin’s financial future.

“Mossimo Giannulli is likely going to be taking EVERYTHING if Lori Loughlin divorces him! If this is still the case, and there were no updates made to the prenup after the initial 1997 signing, that means Lori will get NOTHING from him. Way to kick someone when she’s already down,” he remarked.

Hilton’s article also detailed that the Full House alum and her husband of three decades had decided to end their marriage after years together. He noted that the couple had reportedly been living separately for months and that, according to insiders, there was “no chance” of reconciliation.

However, Hilton added that despite everything, Loughlin still had emotional support from her “onscreen husband”, her Full House co-star John Stamos.

More about Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's separation

Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin (Image via Getty Images)

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are parting ways after nearly three decades together.

According to a People magazine report dated October 3, 2025, the couple quietly separated after almost three decades of marriage. Their representative, Elizabeth Much, stated that the two had decided to take some space while maintaining an amicable stance.

“They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time,” said Loughlin’s representative Much.

The pair, who share two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, reportedly made the decision after several months of strain.

Their separation came months after the Full House alum and her fashion designer husband listed their 11,800-square-foot Hidden Hills mansion for $16.5 million at the beginning of this year. The couple had originally bought the mansion in August 2020, shortly after their release from prison following their involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal.

In that scandal case, Loughlin and Giannulli had paid $500,000 to get their daughters admitted into the University of Southern California. Both girls were falsely designated as crew recruits despite never participating in the sport. For this, they pleaded guilty in May 2020 to wire and mail fraud charges.

Loughlin served two months in federal prison, while Giannulli was sentenced to five months. The actress completed her term in December 2020.

After serving her sentence, Loughlin gradually returned to her acting career. She reprised her role as Abigail Stanton in When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas in December 2021 and later made a humorous cameo as herself on Curb Your Enthusiasm, poking fun at the scandal. More recently, she appeared in Blue Bloods and On Call.

However, the marriage that had once survived public scrutiny reportedly unraveled in private.

A Page Six report published on October 17, 2025, alleged that Loughlin called time on the relationship after discovering “incriminating” messages and emails on her husband’s phone.

According to a close friend of the actress, the discovery was the breaking point in an already fragile marriage. The friend explained that what truly pushed Loughlin over the edge was a series of messages she found.

“Truly, the tipping point came when Lori found a bunch of text messages,” the friend claimed.

The same source suggested that the relationship had long been imbalanced, saying that Giannulli had “used Lori for years.”

“She was hoping maybe he would change when he got out of prison, but he got worse,” the friend said.

The source further stated that now, at 61, the Full House star was reportedly determined to move forward with her life and leave the marriage behind. The insider said Loughlin “wants to have nothing to do with” her estranged husband and is eager to “get her life back.”

Apart from the official statement given by their representative, Elizabeth Much, regarding the couple’s fate, neither Lori Loughlin nor Mossimo Giannulli has shared any official statement.

