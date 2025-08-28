"We would hope so": Perez Hilton reacts after Sophie Turner defends Game of Thrones' "most controversial scene" featuring Ramsay Bolton

Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones, recently defended the scene in which her character was r*ped. In season 5 of GOT, Sansa was s*xually abused by her new husband, Ramsay Bolton, on their wedding night. Standing by the scene in a recent interview with Flaunt magazine, Sophie Turner said:“I did feel – and still do – that Game of Thrones shone a light on things that many people were like , ‘Oh god, you can’t show that kind of thing’ – and I understand it can be triggering – I totally understand that point of view. But I did feel we were actually doing a lot of justice to women and the fight women have had to fight for hundreds of thousands of years.&quot;The actor stated that in her opinion, no woman she knew has not faced some form of assault. She said that when she talks about it with men, many of them do not believe her. Turner added that this happens because the issue is not widely discussed in society. The X-Men alum, however, also conjectured that if Game of Thrones were to premiere today, it would come with &quot;some trigger warnings.&quot;Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones (Image via YouTube/ GameofThrones)Pop culture commentator Perez Hilton subsequently reacted to Sophie Turner's comment about prior warnings in his blog and wrote:&quot;We would hope so, too!&quot;Hilton, in his August 26 blog's title, wrote that Sophie Turner defended &quot;the most controversial scene&quot; in GOT. In his blog, he noted that the episode faced &quot;intense backlash&quot; for displaying &quot;s*xual violence,&quot; adding that it &quot;never happened&quot; in the book. He further said that Turner, however, thinks contrary to others' opinions and stands by the scene.Sophie Turner says she’s proud to be part of Game of Thrones View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSophie Turner played Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, which aired from 2011 to 2019. In her recent interview with Flaunt, while shedding light on the controversial scene, Turner said that she is proud to be a part of the HBO series, which explores the &quot;atrocities&quot; that happened to women.“But I’m really proud to have been a part of Game of Thrones, where they didn’t shy away from showing atrocities that happened to women back then. I feel proud to have been part of the conversation,” Sophie Turner said.Turner was 14 when she started acting in the show. In her recent interview, she elaborated that she did not fully &quot;understand&quot; the depth of many scenes when she was younger.&quot;When I was younger, I think there was a scene in season one or two where my character narrowly escapes a r*pe. I didn’t fully understand it…I was trying to figure it out in my young little head,” Turner added.The British actor had spent her teenage years shooting the HBO series. Earlier, in a July 8 interview on the Dish podcast, Turner said he learned a lot from the show.“Everything I learned from Game of Thrones – and a bit from my parent,” Turner said.Following her split from Joe Jonas, with whom she shares two children, Sophie Turner returned to her native England. In the interview with Flaunt, she said she has no plans to move back to the United States. Her latest film, Trust, was released on August 22.Also read: &quot;Was it really worth it?&quot;: Perez Hilton slams Snoop Dogg after &quot;homophobic rant&quot; reportedly raises questions about his future on The Voice