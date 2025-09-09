"We'll never hear the end of it" - Alex Jones prays for Greta Thunberg's life after reports of a drone hitting her Gaza aid ship 

Podcaster Alex Jones has sent his prayers for Greta Thunberg's life after reports suggested that her Gaza aid ship was hit by a drone. The reports came from the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) after they shared a clip on Instagram.On September 9, the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) shared a clip on their official Instagram account that showed one of the ships in a flotilla, with the Portuguese flag seemingly being hit by something. This ship had GSF Steering Committee members onboard, while it was also reported to have Greta Thunberg. Alex Jones reported on the incident while speaking about his dislike for Thunberg on air. However, he also prayed for her life, and said:&quot;Palestinian flotilla aid organizers are now reporting that Greta Thunberg boat that's been trying to get into Gaza for months, was hit by a drone and is on fire. There's footage of it. As much as I dislike Greta Thunberg, she's a total loveless puppet of the WF. She's been acting as an activist and a journalist since she was in the service. Die. This is an unconfirmed report, but it's breaking everywhere right now as we pray for all those and this is just totally disgusting, if it is true.&quot;Jones added:&quot;So Greta Thunberg is a horrible anti-human depopulation of Bill Gates' puppet, and I just hope she's alive regardless, as a humanitarian, but because she was worthless to the globalists who played the dialectic both sides. If they killed her, they turned her into a damn martyr. This is just horrible. That's why I'm never for offensive, killing, only defensive. Please, God, please say that she's alive, both because she doesn't deserve to die and because we'll never hear the end of it.&quot;GSF, however, confirmed that six passengers on the ship, including Thunberg, were safe at the Tunisian port of Sidi Bou Said. The flotilla in question was carrying people from 44 countries, including multiple activists. Apart from Thunberg, another notable passenger on the flotilla was UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese.GSF claimed in their official statement on Instagram that one of their ships, the Family Boat, was hit by a drone. Meanwhile, Tunisian authorities claimed that the explosion resulted from internal factors on the ship, and the reports of a drone being involved had &quot;no basis in truth&quot;, per Reuters. The aid ship had left a port at Barcelona last week and arrived in Tunisia on Sunday, September 7.GSF confirms all passengers on Greta Thunberg's boat in the flotilla are safeGreta Thunberg Addresses Climate Protest In London - Source: GettyOn September 9, the official Instagram account of Global Sumud Flotilla shared a statement confirming the safety of its passengers after one of its ships was allegedly struck by a drone. The statement said:&quot;The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) confirms that one of the main boats, known as the “Family Boat” - that was carrying GSF Steering Committee members, was struck by a drone. The boat was under the Portuguese flag and all passengers and crew are safe. An investigation is currently underway and when more information is available it will be released immediately.&quot;The statement also suggested that such a setback cannot stop them from sending their aid to the affected areas of Gaza, and added:&quot;Acts of aggression aimed at intimidating and derailing our mission will not deter us. Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolve.&quot;Miguel Duarte, a Portuguese activist who was on board the vessel, claimed on Tuesday (September 9) that he saw a drone a few metres over his head before the explosion took place. Duarte claimed the drone was &quot;a few seconds on top of a bunch of lifejackets.&quot; After the blast, he described &quot;a big flame,&quot; and the passengers picked up the &quot;extinguishers.&quot;In June this year, Israeli forces stopped a British yacht that had Greta Thunberg on board. The ship, which was also carrying aid, was accused of supporting propaganda.For those unaware, Thunberg is well known as a Swedish climate and environmental activist who has been vocal about her support for Gaza in recent months. She rose to fame due to her 2019 speech addressing the threat of climate change and her efforts to push the world towards a more sustainable lifestyle.