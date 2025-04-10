What has Blake Lively said about Harvey Weinstein? Kjersti Flaa slams her for calling out the "biggest bully" but staying quiet about Justin Baldoni

On the April 8, 2025, episode of her Flaawsome Talk podcast, Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa talked about another incident related to Blake Lively. She discussed a 2017 clip from Variety's Power of Women luncheon. In the clip, Salma Hayek praised Blake Lively for standing up to the “biggest bully,” which Flaa believed referred to Harvey Weinstein.

"I am here to talk about Blake Lively... so much courage. I mean, I saw her take on one of the biggest bullies in this industry that everybody feared.. She was like, "Bring it on baby, what's your problem?" Hayek said in the video.

According to the October 11, 2017, article by Hollywood Repoter, Blake lively, while promoting her then latest release, All I See is You, discussed the Harvey Weinstein scandal during her intervio

ew. While she stated that she didn't hear many rumors regarding his alleged misconduct, she hoped people would understand that this incident was not unique to the film industry.

"That was never my experience with Harvey in any way whatsoever, and I think that if people heard these stories … I do believe in humanity enough to think that this wouldn’t have just continued ", Lively explained.

In the April 8 episode, Flaa stated that after 2017, Lively had never gone out “publicly” to say anything against Harvey Weinstein.

"So this must have happened in a moment I don't know where they were all together because Selma Hayek was there and she watched it,” Flaa speculated.

Referring to Hayek’s speech, Flaa slammed Blake Lively for her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, where she had alleged the actor had harassed her during the filming of It Ends With Us. Flaa stated her confusion because Lively had previously stood up to the industry’s "biggest bully". So why didn't she stand up to Baldoni and tell him "she was being uncomfortable in a scene" while filming?

"I mean, it just doesn't add up. How was she able to take on Harvey Weinstein and not been able to take on Justin Baldoni. It makes no sense to me," Flaa remarked.

Blake Lively talks about working with Harvey Weinstein during Interview

"It Ends With Us" UK Gala Screening - VIP Arrivals - Source: Getty

Back in 2017, the New York Times published an exposé on October 5, revealing decades of s*xual harassment allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein. According to BBC News, Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd had come forward with harrowing accounts of their experience of working with Weinstein

According to the October 11, 2017, article by Hollywood Reporter, at that time, Lively had also shared her experience of working with Harvey Weinstein. During her conversation, she expressed disbelief that such abuse had been able to persist unchecked in the industry.

Lively admitted that she wasn't aware of specific incidents, but such cases happened in "every single industry".

"I never heard any stories like this — I never heard anything specific — but it’s devastating to hear. This isn’t a single incident. This cannot happen, this should not happen and it happens in every single industry", Lively remarked.

During her interview, Lively also emphasized the importance of supporting survivors, stating that:

"The number one thing that can happen is that people who share their stories need to be listened to, trusted, and taken seriously".

Currently, Blake Lively is engaged in a legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co-star and film-producer, Justin Baldoni. The trial for their ongoing lawsuit has been scheduled for March 9, 2026.

