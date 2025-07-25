What happened between N3ON and The Breakfast Club? French Montana disses the hip-hop podcast on livestream

YouTuber N3ON, aka Rangesh Mutama, recently made headlines for criticizing The Breakfast Club podcast. His criticism was based on an interview with the podcast hosts that aired on July 15, 2025. While targeting Charlamagne Tha God specifically, N3ON said:&quot;I just wanna say, man, deep inside genuinely... You said what you said, it's okay. As a peace offering, I'm gonna give you a first class ticket to Turkey, you're gonna fix your hair, you're gonna come back and we're gonna run it back.&quot;According to Complex, in a separate livestream, the YouTuber claimed that the atmosphere of the interview felt more like being in an interrogation room.40-year-old Moroccan-American rapper French Montana responded to the feud. In a clip from one of N3ON's livestreams, Montana was seen telling the YouTuber:&quot;He already told me your first two bars. He said, yo, we already eating, who the f*ck is the breakfast club?&quot;Montana's comment was about a diss track that N3ON had been making on The Breakfast Club, according to videos circulating on social media platforms. The clip, in which French Montana reacted to it, also caught the attention of one of the podcast hosts, Loren LoRosa. On July 24, Loren took to X and posted a couple of laughing emojis while reposting the clip where Montana mentioned the diss track by N3ON.The interview with the 20-year-old YouTuber seemed to turn tense from the start. During the conversation, he was asked about his questionable remarks on Kai Cenat's mother. While N3ON denied repeating what he said in the past, his statements were brought up again by Jess Hilarious. During a later livestream, the YouTuber claimed that once the interview was over, the podcast hosts didn't even shake hands with him.Exploring the chain of events that transpired during N3ON's interview with The Breakfast Club hostsSince his interview on The Breakfast Club, 20-year-old streamer N3ON has become the talk of the town after experiencing some tense and seemingly uncomfortable moments. He opened up about it in several livestreams following the interview.Charlamagne Tha God recalled the time when N3ON was beefing with Kai Cenat. At the time, he reportedly made a remark about Kai's mother, calling her a &quot;fat Harriet Tubman b*tch.&quot; When asked about it, the streamer said that he couldn't repeat it and he would not say something like that ever again.&quot;I'm not going to repeat it… I would never say anything like,&quot; he said.Meanwhile, co-host Jess Hilarious didn’t seem ready to let it go. Hilarious started quoting and reading exactly what N3ON said about Kai Cenat's mom. She read out:&quot;He said you would f*ck his mom and he's a fat Harriet Tubman...&quot;Charlamagne Tha God then interrupted and said that the streamer not only insulted Kai and his mom but also criticized abolitionist and social activist Harriet Tubman. From there, the co-hosts kept asking the streamer if he had apologized to Kai Cenat, his mother, and Tubman's descendants for his comments. To this, N3ON told The Breakfast Club hosts that he had apologized to Kai and his mom about four times. The streamer, however, admitted he had not apologized to Harriet Tubman's descendants. Later, in a livestream, he told his fans that the entire panel left without even one handshake once the interview was over.However, by the end of the interview, Loren LoRosa was seen hugging the streamer. Meanwhile, Charlamagne Tha God reminded him that he needed to make things right with Kai, his mother, and Harriet Tubman's family.Adin Ross apparently extended support to N3ON amid his controversy with The Breakfast Club panelRapper French Montana wasn't the only one who seemingly showed support and dissed The Breakfast Club. Kick streamer Adin Ross apparently joined in and claimed that the panel just tried to belittle N3ON during the interview. During the show, the hosts read out a pinned comment claiming it was from Ross. According to the message, Adin Ross said:&quot;They’re trying to belittle you and disrespect you. You sh**ted on all of them. They are weird as f*ck. F*ck them.&quot;Since the recent controversy started after the interview on The Breakfast Club, the internet has been divided. While some believe the podcast hosts were right in calling the streamer racist, others defended the 20-year-old streamer. No further comments have been made from either side so far.