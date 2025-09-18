What is naked dressing? Maureen Callahan critiques Margot Robbie, Dakota Johnson & other A-listers for fueling viral trend

Maureen Callahan critiqued Hollywood’s growing fascination with the “naked dressing” trend, calling out A-list actresses such as Margot Robbie, Dakota Johnson, and Olivia Wilde. During the September 17, 2025, episode of The Nerve, she questioned why some of the industry’s most established stars were embracing such a style.

“There’s this new trend of actresses who are actual A-list stars who I don’t think need to be doing this, who have embraced the sort of trend of naked dressing. And this is wearing dresses either on a red carpet or to a high-profile event that all but show them completely nude,” she added.

For context, as per the Marie Claire website, “naked dressing” as a fashion trend was based on outfits made with sheer fabrics, strategic cut-outs, and body-hugging silhouettes, creating the illusion of nudity.

In her podcast episode, Callahan first pointed to Margot Robbie, who wore a sheer Armani gown adorned with colorful bedazzled details at the UK premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey on September 11.

While acknowledging Robbie’s beauty, Callahan questioned the need for such a revealing look from someone of her stature.

“Now, this is beautiful. I guess it depends on the lighting and the camera angles and all of it, but it seemed like a stunt a younger, more desperate-for-publicity actress would pull, not an established movie star,” she remarked.

She then turned to Dakota Johnson, who appeared in a sheer black Gucci gown with lace detailing at the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner in New York City, also on September 11. Callahan argued that the outfit was inappropriate for the occasion, given the foundation’s mission.

“She is at the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner…wearing what looked like black doilies over her nether regions and her breasts. And you know, this foundation ensures help and services for women and children experiencing violence. I don’t think this is the look one should be going for when attending a benefit gala,” she added.

Beyond Robbie and Johnson, Callahan also took aim at Olivia Wilde’s New York Fashion Week look, which featured a sheer top without a bra and a blazer. She insisted she was not being prudish but suggested Wilde’s choice seemed less about fashion and more about projecting unresolved feelings over her breakup with Harry Styles.

What else did Maureen Callahan say about Dakota Johnson and Margot Robbie’s outfit?

From L to R:Margot Robbie and Dakota Johnson (Image via Getty Images)

During the aforementioned episode of The Nerve, journalist Maureen Callahan and her co-host Kinsey Schofield weighed in on Dakota Johnson and Margot Robbie’s fashion choices, using their discussion to highlight how celebrity style can reflect personal narratives.

Callahan examined Margot Robbie’s decision to wear an Armani gown at the UK premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, suggesting that her outfit was closely tied to her recent experience of motherhood.

She noted that the choice to don a revealing gown could be seen as a way to signal post-pregnancy confidence and professional viability.

“And this is why I think she did it actually because she just gave birth and she needs to show everything’s back in shape. Directors hire her. She’s not let herself go,” Callahan said.

Her co-host, Kinsey Schofield, agreed and expanded on the idea that Margot Robbie had previously “worked hard to ugly herself up” in roles like The Wolf of Wall Street to gain credibility as an actress, and was now reclaiming her glamorous image by “just being… sexy in a half-naked dress.”

Callahan further advised Robbie to look to actresses like Cate Blanchett and Nicole Kidman as examples of cultivating a lasting and powerful screen presence.

“I mean, Margot Robbie should really be looking to…the likes of Cate Blanchett…Nicole Kidman. Get your armor on, get your own iconography going. You have access to the best. Be a warrior. Don’t be down in the slums,” Callahan remarked.

Shifting the conversation to Dakota Johnson, the hosts discussed how her sheer black Gucci gown at the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner seemed at odds with her outspoken personality.

They also made a reference to Dakota Johnson 2017 interview, where she spoke about standing up against abuse in Hollywood, referencing her grandmother Tippi Hedren’s experience with Alfred Hitchcock.

Schofield noted that the revealing gown appeared to contradict the strong, principled image Dakota Johnson had cultivated.

“She’s been so outspoken when it came to her grandmother’s negative experience with Hitchcock and the abuse she received on set … This dress… contradicts a lot of the efforts that she’s been trying to make with her grandmother and mother and the way that they’ve spoken out against that,” she said

Finally, Callahan also briefly discussed Olivia Wilde’s New York Fashion Week appearance, comparing her choices to Gwyneth Paltrow’s disciplined approach to her celebrity image. Callahan emphasized that while Paltrow often sought attention, she never “cheapen[ed]” herself in the process.

Dakota Johnson recently wrapped filming Amazon MGM Studios’ adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling psychological thriller Verity.

Margot Robbie’s movie, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey released in the United States on September 19, 2025.

