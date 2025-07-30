When did Trisha Paytas give birth to her third baby? Internet star responds to viral claims her newborn is Ozzy Osbourne reincarnated

Trisha Paytas has responded to various online conspiracy theories connecting her newborn child to the recently deceased Black Sabbath legend, Ozzy Osbourne. Paytas and her husband, Moses Hacmon, welcomed their third son, Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon, on Saturday, July 12.

Ad

For those who don’t know, the celebrity couple announced the birth of their third child, Aquaman, on July 22—the same day 76-year-old Osbourne passed away. This sparked online theories claiming the baby is Osbourne’s reincarnation. In the past, Trisha Paytas’ unborn child was also linked to Pope Francis, who died while she was pregnant.

On Sunday, July 27, Trisha Paytas took to TikTok to react to the conspiracy theories connecting Aquaman and Ozzy Osbourne. Playing the Black Sabbath frontman's intro in Crazy Train (1980), she shared a video of herself holding baby Aquaman and staring into space.

Ad

Trending

The caption read:

“What plays in my head 12 days postpartum and the internet won’t stop with the reincarnation theories.”

In another video, fans saw her cradling her newborn while elaborating on the reincarnation issue. She said:

“I know the reincarnation theories about my babies [are] just, like, a meme, it’s just what the internet does. But I’m not going to lie: Being 12 days postpartum sometimes makes me feel a little cuckoo. I’m like, ‘Wait, why does the internet keep wanting to put souls into my baby?"

Ad

Trisha Paytas' kids have often been the subject of bizarre reincarnation theories. These started when some people online linked the death of the Queen of England to the birth of her first child, Malibu Barbie. The rumors resurfaced when King Charles was diagnosed with cancer while Paytas was expecting her second child.

“The queen, OK, kind of funny … Pope Francis, eh, OK. But you guys, Ozzy has real families, and he is such an icon … it’s more real, Ozzy’s more real, and there’s real family and real people involved,” Paytas continued in the TikTok video.

Ad

She concluded by explaining that these conspiracy theories make her "sad" and like she did "something wrong."

Read More: "Spiritual reset button for world leaders" - Internet reacts to Trisha Paytas's daughter, Malibu, sharing her birthday with the new Pope

"Good we don't need anymore celebrities dying" — Internet reacts to Trisha Paytas having her tubes removed after the birth of her 3rd child

"Said it loud and proud in the C-section room"- Trisha Paytas explains reason behind naming her newborn son Aquaman

Ad

James Gunn reacts to Trisha Paytas naming her newborn child Aquaman

New York Comic Con 2024 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Superman director James Gunn has recently reacted to Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon naming their child Aquaman Moses Paytas-Harmon. On July 28, the 58-year-old spoke to Entertainment Tonight and provided a seemingly diplomatic answer when asked about his reaction to Paytas' baby name.

Ad

While the popular director raved about the celebrity couple for naming their child after the iconic DC superhero, he expressed concern about the trolling their child would face in school. He also spoke about his own name and how he was trolled in school for being called "Gunn."

"I saw that, yes. I think that’s cool! I mean, I hope he does okay in school. I had a hard time with the last name Gunn, like Tommy Gun, Bb Gun, Ray Gun. I’m like, ‘Okay, we get it.' Is the middle name Gary or something...Won’t he get made fun of at school? Do kids make fun of kids anymore?" Gunn asked.

Ad

Paytas also reacted to James Gunn's comments in the latest episode of her Just Trish Podcast. She quipped:

“I think he’s redeeming Aquaman because everybody in the comments was like, ‘He gave Aquaman a nickname,’ and everyone was like, ‘Wait, that hits so hard. And the nickname was AQ, and I was like, wait, AQ, so hard. Which I’m kind of like, OK, I’ll go with it.”

Ad

Ad

The same day, Moses Hacmon took to social media to elaborate on the significance of his son's name. In the video, he elaborated that the name was specifically chosen as it bore a connection with water.

"When you understand the connection to water, and aqua, first refers to ocean, rain. It's basically the identity of water, the identity of being from the ocean. We are basically a walking ocean, you're a body of water from the ocean that is now walking on land," explained Hacmon.

Ad

He also added that the name sounded "beautiful and fun," and compared it with his name. Hacmon claimed that his name also sounded funny when first coined.

Read More: "That kid gonna get bullied hard" — James Gunn reacting to Trisha Paytas naming her son Aquaman leaves the internet in bits

Trisha Paytas' baby conspiracy theory goes viral after she gives birth to her 3rd child days before Ozzy Osbourne's death

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajarsi Chakraborty Rajarsi is a content specialist at Sportskeeda with a special focus on European football and Pop Culture. An undergraduate degree holder in Physics, he has work experience of over 2 years and has previously worked at Epic Media Labs for 18 months. A stickler for accuracy, he believes in cross-checking information only from trusted websites like Sofascore and Transfermarkt.



A Barcelona supporter, Rajarsi's tryst with the beautiful game began after watching Argentina's 2010 FIFA World Cup opening tie against Nigeria. He has been an ardent fan of Lionel Messi since then and him lifting the trophy in 2022 is his all-time favorite FIFA World Cup moment.



Rajarsi, who played football at college level and chess at district level in his childhood, considers Messi as his favorite footballer and Pep Guardiola as his favorite manager. He feels Guardiola's decision to play the left-footed Argentine in a false nine role at Barcelona is one of the most iconic tactical decisions in history.



Despite believing that no two players can emulate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's respective careers, he feels Lamine Yamal and Arda Guler could replicate the two legends' rivalry. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows Major League Soccer (MLS), Brazilian Serie A, and Argentine Primera Division. He likes to read books, write fiction, and play chess in his spare time. Know More