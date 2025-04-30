Who is Catherine Austin Fitts? Former Bush administration official explains the two major causes of global inflation on Tucker Carlson Show

On April 29, 2025, Catherine Austin Fitts, a former Bush administration official, appeared on the Tucker Carlson Show and explained the major causes of global inflation.

Catherine Austin Fitts is an American investment banker and the president of Solari, Inc., a financial and risk management education platform founded in 1998. She previously served as the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Housing under President George H. W. Bush.

During their conversation, Catherine Austin Fitts explained that monetary policy and de-globalization are the two main factors that cause inflation.

On the one hand, the central bank increases the money supply too quickly relative to economic growth, resulting in monetary growth. She explained that this rapid production of money raises prices and reduces its value.

Conversely, a more complex process of de-globalization raises the price of goods due to disturbance in the supply chain, resulting in inflation.

Fitts emphasized that inflation is not solely based on rising prices; such interruptions also reduce product value and make it unprofitable, resulting in its shortage.

She further used the metaphor of an uncoordinated flotilla of ships to explain the disruption caused by poor global supply chains, adding:

"So think of it like a flotilla of ships that need to turn. If the aircraft carrier doesn't let everybody know they're turning, then the boats aren't ready to turn, and you have boats smashing into each other, you sink a lot of ships."

Catherine Austin Fitts explained the roots of inflation and de-globalization

Later in The Tucker Carlson Show, Catherine Austin Fitts explained that de-globalization started in the wake of the 1997 Asian financial crisis and accelerated during the 2008 financial crisis in the United States.

She stated that de-globalization occurred because the U.S was trying to put more control over the global economy through the dollar system, which extracted subsidies that gave the U.S. several advantages.

"We were trying to exercise more and more control through the dollar system, and we've always exercised a lot of power and control and extracted a subsidy from the dollar system," Catherine stated.

However, many countries wanted to break free from the "unipolar" model dominated by the U.S. and sought more resilience and alternatives to reduce their dependence on the dollar system.

"The people running the dollar system want a unipolar model, yeah the U.S. wants a unipolar model and we[other countries] don't want to be part of a unipolar model because we don't want that level of of subsidy extracted, and if you look at some of the rules and regulations we don't want to be a part of it," Catherine Austin Fitts continued.

In The Tucker Carlson Show, Catherine further referred to an interview given by French-British financier Sir James Goldsmith with talk show host Charlie Rose in 1994.

He described the downside of globalization and why they should never approve the Uruguay Round of GATT (General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade) and the development of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Goldsmith argued that approving these techniques would "hollow out the middle class in the west" and "devastate our culture." He also warned that the quality of food would suffer significant damage.

Tucker Carlson and Catherine Austin Fitts further discussed secret government policies, the housing crisis, and how American leaders built a digital prison to control the population, as they moved on with The Tucker Carlson Show.

