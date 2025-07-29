Who is Eric Dupond-Moretti? Candace Owens slams Brigitte Macron’s lawyer for the clients he has represented in the past 

Podcaster Candace Owens discussed Brigitte Macron’s lawyer, Eric Dupond-Moretti, in the July 28, 2025, episode of her podcast. Owens criticized Macron’s decision to enlist the services of Dupond-Moretti, referencing clients he had defended in the past.

"Brigitte had someone close to her, close to the office, a man named Eric Dupond Moretti speak on her behalf about this case… this signals that Brigitte is bringing in the big guns… Eric has a unique skill set… the cases that Eric takes on as an attorney… have a common theme," Owens remarked.

For context, on July 23, 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron filed a 22-count defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens in Delaware Superior Court. The lawsuit, as reported by CNN, alleged that Owens had led “a relentless year-long campaign of defamation against the Macrons,” including accusations that Brigitte Macron could be a man.

Referring to the lawsuit, Owens stated that Brigitte Macron’s lawyer, Dupond-Moretti, was "publicly representing" that he was "working with the U.S. attorneys" who were suing Owens to "help this investigation." She further emphasized that Dupond-Moretti was not “an average lawyer,” noting that he had served as Minister of Justice in France from 2020 to 2024.

"Handpicked by Brigitte herself… Eric has a very unique skill set. He’s interested in a very unique, unique set of circumstances—in*est, p*dophilia," Owens added.

The podcaster then outlined some of Dupond-Moretti’s legal works, including the notorious Manache affair.

In that case, Denis Manache was charged with repeatedly r*ping his daughter, Betty. Owens claimed that rather than denying the allegations, Dupond-Moretti reframed them as “happy in*est.” She further reported that the lawyer defended his client by telling the court the case was "actually a case of extraordinary love."

Highlighting the phrase "extraordinary love" used in the Manache affair, Owens wondered whether Dupond-Moretti would rely on similar language while defending Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron's defamation case against her in the U.S. courtroom.

"Extraordinary love because… they were an extraordinary case. It was a teacher and the student, and this was so compelling and extraordinary,” Candace Owens said.

Candace Owens details Eric Dupond-Moretti’s Outreau case, questions Brigitte Macron’s legal choice

From L to R: Eric Dupond-Moretti and Brigitte Macron (Image via Getty)

In the aforementioned podcast episode, Candace Owens scrutinized Brigitte Macron’s legal strategy, especially her decision to enlist Eric Dupond-Moretti. Owens drew attention to Dupond-Moretti’s legal history, using the infamous Outreau case as a central reference point.

Owens described the Outreau case as a notorious p*dophilia scandal that unfolded between 1997 and 2000 in the French town of Outreau.

"Now, this wasn’t just your average p*dophilia because it was also inc*st. The trials took place in 2004, a criminal trial court in Pas-de-Calais where 12 children were recognized to be victims of r*pe, s*xual assault, corruption, minors, and pimping," Candace Owens added.

Owens pointed out that in the initial round of trials, ten of the seventeen accused adults were convicted and sentenced to prison. However, during the appeals process, six of those ten were acquitted—including four who had not even filed appeals. She emphasized that these acquittals were largely due to Eric Dupond-Moretti's legal efforts.

"Who could have done that? Guys, it’s Eric again… Not only did he get some of these adults acquitted, he also then did the most press," Candace Owens remarked.

Further questioning Dupond-Moretti’s role, Owens referenced his rumored disturbing conduct during the Outreau proceedings—particularly an incident where he reportedly “terrorized” a seven-year-old victim during questioning.

Using this background, Owens queried why Brigitte Macron would choose someone repeatedly associated with cases involving p*dophilia and in*est to represent her in a legal matter in the United States.

"I feel like they’re laughing at us. I feel like this is like kinky for them. Like this is like an exhibitionist sport… they want to get caught," Candace Owens remarked.

She further questioned how someone with such a contentious record as Dupond-Moretti was appointed France’s Justice Minister in the first place.

Citing public discontent, Owens noted that people in France had previously rioted over Eric Dupond-Moretti's appointment. Yet, despite the backlash, the Macrons were involving him once again.

What else do we know about Brigitte Macron’s lawyer, Eric Dupond-Moretti?

Eric Dupond-Moretti (Image via Getty)

Apart from the cases cited by Candace Owens, Eric Dupond-Moretti had previously been involved in a high-profile trial of his own, even while serving as France’s sitting justice minister.

As reported by France24 on November 29, 2023, Dupond-Moretti was charged in 2021 with abusing his ministerial powers to allegedly settle personal scores with magistrates from his earlier legal career. In fact, he was the first sitting French justice minister to stand trial.

His case was heard by the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR). The trial focused on administrative inquiries he had ordered into three judges who, back in 2014, had called for police to examine the phone records of several lawyers, including Dupond-Moretti.

The judiciary accused Dupond-Moretti of conducting a witch hunt and retaliating against those who had previously scrutinized him.

However, the minister denied any personal vendetta, stating that his actions were within the scope of his duties.

"For me and my loved ones, this trial is an infamy," Dupond-Moretti said at the start of proceedings.

One of his lawyers, Remi Lorrain, argued that Dupond-Moretti "did not take revenge" and urged the court to clear him of all charges.

Throughout the trial, both President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne reportedly supported Dupond-Moretti. As per the report, a special tribunal acquitted him and cleared him of his charges.

Candace Owens reported that Eric Dupond-Moretti would be assisting the Macrons in their defamation case against her in the United States. However, no other established news outlet has confirmed or reported on his involvement so far.

Additionally, following news of the defamation lawsuit, neither Emmanuel nor Brigitte Macron has issued any public statement addressing Owens or her remarks. Meanwhile, Candace Owens remains focused on producing content for her eponymous YouTube podcast.

