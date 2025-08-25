Who is Gisèle Pelicot? Piers Morgan reacts after daughter of the person behind the "biggest rape trial in French history" speaks out

Gisèle Pelicot's daughter, Caroline Darian, recently sat down for an interview with The Telegraph journalist Celia Walden to talk about her relationship with her mother while recalling the 2024 trial.For the unversed, Gisèle Pelicot is a French citizen who made headlines worldwide last year for her mass rape trial. Pelicot had been drugged and raped by her husband, Dominique Pelicot. Gisèle Pelicot's husband would drug her and invite many other strangers to s*xually abuse her over a decade. In the 2024 trial, Dominique Pelicot was sentenced to 20 years in prison.The Telegraph published Gisèle Pelicot's daughter's interview on August 23. Caroline Darian has also accused her father of drugging and r*p*ng her. She also filed charges against her father. While sharing the interview on X, the media outlet wrote,&quot;The biggest rape trial in French history tore her world apart, but Caroline Darian is still fighting for justice – and answers – of her own&quot;Journalist and podcaster Piers Morgan reacted to the newly published interview. Replying to the post, Morgan wrote,&quot;Extraordinary interview.&quot;Piers Morgan @piersmorganLINKExtraordinary interview.Dominique Pelicot was arrested in 2020 after he filmed women’s skirts in a supermarket. According to the BBC, when his computer was seized during the investigation, multiple r*pe videos of her wife were found that he filmed after drugging her.Among the photos and videos, two pictures of Darian were also found, in which she was found sleeping in her underwear. Citing the photos, Darian has been accusing Dominique Pelicot of drugging and r*p*ng her. In March this year, she had pressed charges against her father. However, Dominique Pelicot has been denying the accusations.What did Gisèle Pelicot reveal in her interview? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCaroline Darian, who had published a book titled I’ll Never Call Him Dad Again, talked about the writing process of the book in the interview. As per the published interview, Darian had faced several gynecological problems, including a vaginal tear, after which she was admitted to the emergency department for 72 hours in a psychiatric hospital.Recalling her time, Darian said that writing all events helped her.&quot;When I came out, I knew that I had to keep writing everything down; otherwise, I would never get through it. In those first few days and weeks. I think it was actually a way for me to stay alive.”Caroline Darian noted that she is not on talking terms with her mother, Gisèle Pelicot. She said that her mother refused to accept that her father had molested her.“My mother let go of my hand in that courtroom. She abandoned me. For four years I accompanied my mum everywhere. I supported her without ever judging her. And it wasn’t always easy because she didn’t want to hear what I was telling her about Dominique. But in that courtroom, she was supposed to help me,&quot; Darian said.She further added that her mother could have convinced her father to confess to the alleged abuse. Gisèle Pelicot's daughter said that she would &quot;never forgive&quot; her mother. Darian went on to recall how she shouted in the court at her father.&quot;You’ll die alone, like a dog,&quot; Darian shouted in the court.Caroline Darian claimed that during the trial, when she raised this issue, her mother asked her to stop &quot;making a spectacle&quot; of herself.&quot; She continued saying that her mother is not &quot;an icon&quot; to her.Gisèle Pelicot was awarded the highest honor of France, Knight of the Legion of Honour, last month. The French president had commended her courage.Also read: Was Erik Menendez denied parole? Perez Hilton breaks down why the decision was “absolutely correct” in his opinion