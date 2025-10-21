"Yes, Charlie was betrayed": Candace Owens vows to "violate" gag order in Charlie Kirk case: Details explored

Political commentator and podcaster Candace Owens weighed in on the ongoing case surrounding the assassination of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. On October 20, 2025, Owens took to X, declaring that she was prepared to “violate” the gag order imposed in the case to reveal what she described as explosive information.

Explaining her intentions, Owens wrote that she no longer intended to stay silent about the details she had recently uncovered. She claimed to have learned shocking truths about Charlie Kirk’s death, emphasizing that the situation went far beyond what had been publicly disclosed.

“Don’t worry about the gag order in the Charlie Kirk case. I plan to violate it on the world’s behalf. The things I’ve discovered this past week are enough to burn the house down. Yes, Charlie was betrayed. By everyone,” she wrote in her post.

For context, Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was assassinated on September 10.

The main suspect, Tyler Robinson, 22, was charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, felony discharge of a firearm, two counts of witness tampering, and committing a violent crime in the presence of children.

As reported by Fox 13 Now on September 29, 2025, the State v. Tyler Robinson had already drawn intense media coverage and political commentary, including remarks from former President Donald Trump, who called Kirk a friend.

Tony Judge Graf, the 4th District Court Judge, who had been sworn in just 56 days before the case began, therefore issued a gag order, restricting attorneys from both sides from making any public statements that could influence the ongoing trial.

“Regardless of who is watching, whether it is the nation or a single individual, we must fulfill our roles with integrity, civility and diligence. I encourage each of you to give your very best to this case. Neither Mr. Robinson nor the people of Utah deserve anything less than the fair and impartial administration of justice,” Judge Graf stated.

Although in her X post, Candace Owens vowed to violate this gag order, she has not yet revealed the alleged evidence she claimed to possess.

Candace Owens makes controversial claims about Charlie Kirk’s death

Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty Images)

Conservative commentator Candace Owens recently sparked controversy after making a series of sensational claims about Charlie Kirk’s untimely death.

In the September 16, 2025, episode of The Candace Owens Podcast, she alleged that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman had threatened Kirk during a private gathering in the Hamptons before his death. Owens also claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had personally called and invited Kirk to Israel shortly before the tragedy.

According to Owens, this so-called “intervention” was organized in response to Kirk’s shifting views on Israel. She said that his increasingly critical stance toward the country had angered several political and financial figures.

“So BB Netanyahu, in that phone call, what took place was a couple of weeks ago, before Charlie lost his life. Charlie was in the Hamptons… (and) an intervention was staged by Bill Ackman because Charlie’s rational thoughts about Israel were a no-no… Bill Ackman was very upset, and threats were made,” Candace Owens said.

She further claimed that Kirk had been “under duress” in the days leading up to his death and had even been offered money to change his foreign policy positions.

Candace Owens revisited the topic in her October 7, 2025, podcast episode, asserting that Kirk had privately expressed frustration over what she described as “Israel bullying him.” She told listeners:

“He knew, and others knew, that Charlie was done with Israel bullying him — and I am now going to present proof of what I’m saying.”

Candace Owens then presented what she described as “an actual group chat that happened two days before Charlie Kirk was assassinated,” claiming that nine people were involved, including Kirk and his pastor, Rob McCoy.

According to Owens, the chat reflected Charlie Kirk’s growing disillusionment with certain donors and his stance on Israel. She said Kirk had written about losing “another huge Jewish donor” worth $2 million a year for refusing to “cancel Tucker,” adding that he would no longer be “bullied like this.”

In the same exchange, another participant advised restraint, warning that inviting confrontation might feel satisfying “short term” but would not be “good long term,” describing differing opinions as “that nasty free will thing that God bestowed on us.” Owens emphasized that these messages were exchanged just two days before Kirk’s death.

“So again, this is 48 hours before Charlie was assassinated. He was very clear and explicit — and he did not back down. Not in that Hamptons meeting they’re all lying about, nor in this text thread,” Candace Owens said.

While initially withholding the names of those involved, Owens changed her mind mid-sentence and revealed one alleged participant: American conservative political commentator, attorney, and columnist Josh Hammer.

Although a suspect in Kirk’s murder case has been apprehended, Candace Owens’ recent online activity, including the release of alleged group chat screenshots, continues to fuel speculation surrounding the conservative activist’s death.

Meanwhile, the podcaster remains occupied with her eponymous daily podcast, available on YouTube, Rumble, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

