"You should exercise your use of it judiciously" - Douglas Murray claims Joe Rogan has more influence on public debate than The Washington Post

On 15 April 2025, political commentator Douglas Murray expressed his views on American podcaster Joe Rogan's role in public debate in a discussion on the UnHerd podcast with Freddie Sayers.

Ad

During the conversation, Douglas Murray disclosed his concerns about Joe Rogan inviting guests to the Joe Rogan Experience who, in his view, have "invented views of history" and made false claims about historical and current situations that "they have simply not seen or reported from or been to or done anything about".

Douglas argued this is "not the best use" of a powerful platform like Rogan's, stating,

"And before you know it, everyone ends up just endlessly speculating and riffing on things they just don't know about."

Ad

Trending

Quoting the famous line from the Spider-Man movie, "with great power comes great responsibility," Douglas Murray highlighted the significance of using public platforms responsibly, stating,

"When you get the power of actually getting the megaphone in the public space, you should exercise your use of it judiciously."

Murray, 45, suggested that Joe Rogan might have more influence on public debate than major news outlets like the Washington Post.

Ad

He further remarked that he does not mind being labeled an "elitist" for his opinion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Douglas Murray critiques Darryl Cooper's view on the Joe Rogan Experience

On April 10, 2025, American podcaster Joe Rogan was joined by comedian Dave Smith and political commentator Douglas Murray on the Joe Rogan Experience.

During the conversation, Murray called out Rogan for inviting guests to his podcast who, in Murray's opinion, lack the necessary knowledge and expertise on the topics they discuss.

Ad

"Look, I just feel we should get it out straight away, I feel you've opened the door to quite a lot of people who've now got a big platform, who have been throwing out counter-historical stuff of a very dangerous kind," Douglas Murray said.

Douglas Murray at Joe Rogan Experience(Image via YouTube/@PowerfulJRE)

Murray's comments were mainly directed towards Darryl Cooper, host of the podcast Martyr Made, who previously made revisionist claims about the Holocaust and World War II on The Tucker Carlson Show.

Ad

Darryl Cooper argued that Winston Churchill was the "chief villain of World War II."

Douglas Murray appeared visibly upset as he referred to Darryl Cooper and Ian Carol, saying,

"These guys are not historians, they're not knowledgeable about anything, so why listen to their views on Churchill?"

In response, both Joe Rogan and Dave Smith backed Cooper's comments, with Dave clarifying that Cooper was intentionally being provocative and hyperbolic in his remarks about Churchill.

Ad

Murray rejected this notion, questioning the significance of a hyperbolic, provocative statement, and pointed out that promoting false information could lead to a dangerous path of thinking.

He further emphasized that people use big platforms like Joe Rogan's to share "horrific opinions" and when they are faced with disagreements, they often hide behind the "comedian" label.

"If you throw a lot of sh*it out there, there's some point at which I'm just raising questions, and it is not a valid thing. You're not raising questions, you're not asking questions, you're telling people something," Murray continued.

Ad

Born on July 16, 1979, Douglas Murray is a British neoconservative writer and commentator. He currently serves as an associate director of the Henry Jackson Society.

Murray is also the author of several books, with the recent one being Democracies and Death Cults: Israel and the Future of Civilization, as reported by Goodreads.

READ MORE: When did Prince Harry get married to Meghan Markle? Duke of Sussex says he is "incredibly proud" of his wife's brand As Ever's success

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More