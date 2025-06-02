“You do the math”— Perez Hilton claims new female lawyer in Justin Baldoni’s team previously worked with Taylor Swift amid Blake Lively saga

Amid the reported rift between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, Perez Hilton has claimed that a new female attorney has joined the legal team representing Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios.

In a five-minute video uploaded to YouTube on June 1, Pop culture commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton mentioned that the new lawyer previously worked with the firm that had worked with Taylor Swift.

"Team Baldoni and the Wayfarer parties have added a new lawyer to their squad. Expert litigator Ellyn Garofalo has joined his legal team.... Do you know where she used to work before joining her current law firm? Venable LLP. Some of you instantly got this. Venable LLP is the law firm of record for Taylor Allison Swift," Hilton said.

"You do the math. You put two and two together. I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22. You know what I mean? Bryan Freedman might have had some very close help putting him in touch with the team, Taylor Swift, and the impeccable sourcebut , her father."

According to Liner Freedman Taitelman+Cooley, Ellyn Garofalo has three decades of courtroom experience. She also received the 'Top 100 Lawyers, Daily Journal' 2024 award. Garofalo was associated with Venable LLP, which successfully defended Taylor Swift in a 2015 lawsuit filed by then-radio DJ David Mueller.

Further exploring Perez Hilton's comments on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal tussle

In the video titled "EXCLUSIVE! Justin Baldoni’s Former Shady Publicist And Tom Brady," Perez Hilton claimed that Team Baldoni is not seeking any settlement in this legal battle. He further stated that adding Ellyn Garofalo to Baldoni's legal team will provide more leverage.

"Baldoni and the Wayfarer parties are thinking of 2026, March of next year, when the trial begins. They're not looking to settle. They've told us that, and they really are standing behind that. They are not going to settle. They are in this to have their day in court. And the more female attorneys on his team, the better. Yes. Optics," Hilton said.

Hilton also criticized Blake Lively's legal team, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, which signed a deal with the Trump administration to evade an executive order.

"Alleged racist Blake Lively's law firm has succumbed to Donald Trump. That is an excellent and appropriate word here. Succumbed. Willkie Farr & Gallagher, the attorneys for D*ckpool and his wife, are one of those few spineless law firms that have capitulated to Donald Trump and agreed to give him $100 million in pro bono services. Go out of this, cowards," Hilton commented.

Current status of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's friendship

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift shared a strong bond of friendship; however, over the past few months, several reports have surfaced online regarding their strained relationship amid Lively's legal troubles.

Taylor Swift was subpoenaed in May in connection with a lawsuit involving Lively and Baldoni. However, a report from Us Weekly on May 22 confirmed that the subpoena was dropped “because information was voluntarily provided” to Baldoni's legal team.

Even after Taylor Swift is no longer involved in this legal situation, a May 31 report by Us Weekly, which cited information from an insider, claims that Lively and Swift are still not on speaking terms.

"There’s been radio silence between Taylor and Blake since the subpoena was dropped,” the source told the magazine.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's trial, in which both co-stars of It Ends With Us have countersued each other, is scheduled for March 2026.

