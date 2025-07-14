"You're seeing it through a dirty windshield"— Joe Rogan & Lukas Nelson explore eerie "gravity-like void" theory behind blurry UFO sightings

Podcaster Joe Rogan and American singer-songwriter Lukas Nelson delved into a theory about why UFO sightings often appear blurry. During the July 11, 2025, episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan suggested that UFOs could exist within a "gravity-like void," which distorted their visual appearance when seen and recorded by both observers and cameras.

Ad

"That’s also why the argument is that… a lot of the photographs of these things are blurry. It might be because they’re actually existing in some sort of a gravity-like void… And what you’re seeing is not exactly what’s there. You’re seeing it through, like, a dirty windshield," Rogan explained.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The concept of UFOs existing in a “gravity-like void” came up when Rogan mentioned the 2004 Nimitz UFO incident.

According to History.com, the Nimitz incident refers to the November 14, 2004, sightings by U.S. Navy personnel aboard the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier. During routine training, they tracked ‘tic tac’-shaped objects that dropped from high altitudes to sea level at extreme speeds and displayed flight capabilities beyond known technology.

Referring to the unusual speed exhibited by the unidentified object in the Nimitz incident, Rogan added:

Ad

"This tic tac goes from more than 50,000 feet above sea level to sea level in less than a second… Like, that’s crazy… Because this is 2004."

He further noted that although the incident was unusual, scientists were believed to have been working on “anti-gravity technology” as far back as the 1960s. So it was “possible that they could have created a drone.”

However, Rogan emphasized that the more important question about the unidentified object was not the speed. It was about whether human beings could survive inside such crafts at those extreme speeds.

Ad

This led him to elaborate on the gravity-like void theory. Rogan speculated that these objects were “manipulating gravity” rather than pushing against it. This explained why they weren’t experiencing G-forces at all. According to him, the device was "operating in a completely different paradigm."

Joe Rogan dissects viral UFO footage in conversation with Howie Mandel

Joe Rogan (Image via Getty Images)

The aforementioned episode with Lukas Nelson wasn’t the first time Joe Rogan discussed UFO sightings on his podcast.

Ad

During an episode that aired on April 20, 2023, Rogan was joined by America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel. Mandel recounted an unusual personal experience involving what he believed could have been a UFO. This prompted Rogan to bring up the then-viral clip of the "most compelling UFO video ever."

Ad

Rogan explained that a model on a commercial flight had recorded it. While filming out of the airplane window, she had accidentally captured footage of a mysterious object shooting past the aircraft. He further added that when the video was freeze-framed, the object resembled "a flying disc."

The podcaster then played the video clip for Mandel. He admitted that he couldn’t offer a rational explanation for what he was seeing in the video.

Ad

Mandel then noted that he had experienced a similar encounter in the past. He suggested that the speed of the object in the footage closely resembled what he had once witnessed.

"But you have to take into consideration that this plane is moving in a specific direction, and the UFO is moving in the opposite direction. So it looks much faster than it actually is. Even if that was like a mylar balloon…if you’re passing it that fast…I mean, I don’t know what you’re getting there," Joe Rogan said in response.

Ad

However, he added that, to him, it did look like something from "another f***ing world." He further added that he was unsure whether it was merely a distortion in the footage that gave him that impression or if the flying object was alien-related.

"You also have to take into consideration what kind of phone does she have, how fast is the camera…because there’s things that can happen with artifacts—with digital artifacts—and things move very quickly, you get like weird lines that might not (be real)," Joe Rogan remarked.

Ad

Still, Rogan noted that the object in the video looked "very distinct" to him.

He further added that if he were a "cynic," he would say that the object resembled a "balloon." But it would still be "weird" because it was "not moving that fast" if the plane was also moving.

At the time this podcast video was shot, Rogan was unsure of the authenticity of the footage. However, as reported by Ladbible on February 12, 2025, the footage was later confirmed to be real by pilot Jorge A. Arteaga.

Ad

Joe Rogan currently hosts The Joe Rogan Experience, where he explores a wide range of topics like current events, comedy, politics, philosophy, and more. His podcast is available across major platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Podcasts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More