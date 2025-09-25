Zack Peter critiques Jimmy Kimmel's monologue in comeback show, says late-night host never said "I am sorry"

Podcaster Zack Peter criticized late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s much-anticipated comeback monologue, arguing that its emotional tone masked a refusal to take accountability. Peter shared his reaction in a video posted to X on September 24, 2025.In this video, he pointed out how he was initially struck by the sincerity of Kimmel’s delivery. But as the monologue unfolded, he felt it quickly shifted into politics without addressing the core issue.“I watched the opening monologue, and at first, I was like, wow, this is really nice…And then as I was listening, he immediately goes into like another political rant. And I was like, wait, I never actually heard the words, I’m sorry. Which was interesting, because I was like, well, it wasn’t the whole point to like, take accountability,” Zack Peter explained.Zack Peter further argued that what Kimmel chose not to say was as revealing as what he did. In Peter’s view, the host’s unwillingness to issue a direct apology reflected personal pride.Peter also pushed back against those defending Kimmel based on good intentions, suggesting that the late-night star had a history of antagonizing political opponents.“And so many people were like, well, but that’s good enough…we should forgive him. He meant well, you know, he didn’t mean to ostracize people. And I was like, really? Because his history says otherwise. He’s had a number of times where he has ostracized people or demonized, you know, one side of the political spectrum,” Zack Peter added.The podcaster further compared the situation to the 2018 firing of Roseanne Barr, recalling how ABC swiftly canceled her show after her controversial remarks. He noted that Barr had been denied the chance to apologize or explain herself, while Kimmel faced no similar consequences.“And Jimmy Kimmel was a proponent of that. Jimmy Kimmel has been a proponent of ostracizing people and demonizing people you don't agree with. And, you know, continuing to create this political divide,” Zack Peter remarked.What else did Zack Peter say about Jimmy Kimmel’s comeback episode?Jimmy Kimmel (Image via Getty Images)During the video mentioned above, podcaster Zack Peter weighed in on the backlash against Jimmy Kimmel, following the late-night host’s controversial remarks about conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.Peter stopped short of calling for Kimmel’s cancellation, adding:“I believe in freedom of speech. He’s allowed to go on his show and say what he wants,” Zack Peter said.However, he voiced frustration over what he considered hypocrisy, stressing that the real issue lay in the uneven consequences that followed depending on one’s politics. He pointed to what he described as a clear imbalance. According to him, conservatives often faced permanent cancellation, while liberals were given the chance to apologize and return.“Why is it that if you align with the right, you’re shunned, you’re canceled, you have no grace. But if you’re on the left, you get canceled for a couple of days, and we welcome you back with open arms when you give a half apology,” Zack Peter remarked.Drawing on his own experience with online ostracism, Zack Peter argued that the culture of selective punishment was deeply ingrained.Zack Peter noted that Kimmel himself had made polarizing comments in the past, such as saying that unvaccinated individuals did not deserve hospital care. Despite this, Peter observed, the host was able to issue a partial apology that audiences and networks seemed willing to accept.“The hypocrisy is insane to me because I’m just like, Jimmy Kimmel, let’s not forget was the same person that said that if you did not get vaccinated, you did not deserve a hospital bed. And yet he can give a half apology. And we’re just supposed to accept that,” Zack Peter said.Peter compared Kimmel’s situation to that of Roseanne Barr, who was swiftly cut off from television after her controversial remarks. He argued there was “no grace, no forgiveness, no wiggle room” for right-leaning figures like her.He concluded by acknowledging Kimmel’s attempt at contrition but questioned whether it was enough to warrant forgiveness, noting that the host’s relevance had already been fading with viewers.Jimmy Kimmel returns to his late-night show six days after suspensionJimmy Kimmel (Image via Getty Images)Jimmy Kimmel made an emotional return to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 23, 2025, six days after remarks about the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk sparked public backlash and led to his suspension.Kimmel walked onto the stage to a standing ovation before beginning a monologue. He acknowledged the storm around his comments, thanked supporters, and spoke candidly about grief, forgiveness, and the responsibilities that come with public speech.“I’ve been hearing a lot about what I need to say and do tonight,” Kimmel said. “And the truth is, I don’t think what I have to say is going to make much of a difference. If you like me, you like me. If you don’t, you don’t. I have no illusions about changing anyone’s mind,” Jimmy Kimmel said.He then turned to the core controversy, clarifying that his intent had never been to diminish the tragedy of Kirk’s death. With emotion in his voice, he explained:“I do want to make something clear because it’s important to me as a human, and that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.”Jimmy Kimmel then reminded viewers that he had initially posted a message of compassion for the Kirk family and reiterated that he never sought to blame any group, only to call out extremism.He admitted some people may have found his words poorly timed or ambiguous and acknowledged those criticisms directly, adding that he understood why it made them “upset.” He also noted that if the situation were reversed, he likely would have “felt the same way.”Kimmel also criticized President Trump and FCC Chair Brendan Carr, who had pressured companies to pull his show, but extended gratitude to conservatives such as Ben Shapiro, Rand Paul, Candace Owens, and Ted Cruz for opposing government interference despite celebrating his suspension.He admitted he was “not happy” with ABC’s decision to take him off the air but expressed gratitude for being reinstated, noting that Disney had taken a risk by doing so.According to Reuters, millions of viewers tuned in to ABC for Kimmel’s return, sending the show to its highest ratings in a decade. ABC reported that 6.26 million people watched the broadcast, compared to the show’s usual average of 1.42 million viewers.Despite the impressive numbers, the episode did not air in roughly a quarter of U.S. households, as ABC affiliates in several major markets chose not to carry it. Even so, it became the highest-rated regularly scheduled installment of the program in 10 years.Additionally, Kimmel’s comeback episode not only drew record television ratings but also reached a massive online audience, amassing nearly 26 million views across social media, including 15.3 million on YouTube and 6.3 million on Instagram by Wednesday afternoon.Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC, with episodes also available on Hulu and YouTube.On the other hand, Zack Peter continues to share his unfiltered takes on pop culture and reality television with his podcast #NoFilter with Zack Peter on YouTube.