"OMG! So rude!": Perez Hilton reacts after Kourtney Kardashian allegedly shades sisters Kim & Khloé for their fashion choices

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction after Kourtney Kardashian allegedly took a dig at her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian’s fashion choices. On Thursday, October 23, 2025, the media personality took to his blog and noted how the 46-year-old socialite allegedly shaded her younger siblings during the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians.“OMG! So rude! We mean, saying she prefers to be more comfy and casual is great — but why mention her sisters’ fits?” Perez Hilton quipped in his blog. Notably, Perez Hilton’s reaction comes after the three, including the Kardashian-Jenner family members, Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Rob Kardashian, gathered to say goodbye to their old El Dorado Meadow house, where they lived during their Keeping Up With The Kardashians days. The fam got together for dinner as they prepared to sell the property.During a conversation, Kourtney Kardashian reportedly opened up to her mother, Kris Jenner, about changes in her clothing preferences in recent years. Reminiscing that she had the “worst fitting” of her life for the Coachella Music Festival because she was allegedly given corsets to try during breastfeeding, Kourtney said:“I came to the realization that I don’t want to wear heels… Like Kim and Khloé’s outfits right now, I’ve moved on from that era. What a waste of time, energy. But my general vibe is more casual, effortless, that’s when I feel my best, my coolest. When I’m not trying too hard, I’m comfortable.” According to Perez Hilton, while Khloé and Kim Kardashian came dressed for the special occasion, Kourtney showed up in an oversized leather jacket. Meanwhile, in the conversation with Kris, the mom of four seemingly referred to the skin-tight pink floral dress of the Good American founder as well as the equally tight black corset of the SKIMS founder.Noting that she is into “casual vibes,” Kourtney defended her style and insisted that she needs to “move freely” while breastfeeding her youngest son, Rocky. She explained:“I need to be comfortable, run after them, have fun and not be in 6-inch heels. I don’t really want to be in a corset with my boobs popping out either. It’s just a personal choice, we’re all entitled.”Perez Hilton details shady fashion feud between Kourtney Kardashian and sisters Kim &amp; KhloéKourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at Maxim's 10th Annual Hot 100 Celebration (Image via Getty)In his Thursday blog, Perez Hilton detailed the shady fashion feud between the Kardashian sisters. After Kourtney Kardashian shaded her sisters, Khloé Kardashian said:“Kourtney never has anything nice to say these days. I feel like, she doesn’t want to be judged. But all she does is judge other people.”Meanwhile, Kim also didn’t hold back and added:“Good for you, babe. I don’t come in and say, like, ‘Huh, I would never give up on life so soon.’ I don’t say the opposite. It’s the passive aggressive [sic] for me.”Reacting to this, Perez Hilton added in his blog:“The feud between Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters is alive and well! She just got so shady… all over their style!... Everyone’s gotta do what’s right for them! But the level of shadiness is off the charts!!”For the unversed, Kourtney Kardashian shares 23-month-old son, Rocky, with husband Travis Barker. The Poosh founder tied the knot with her rocker husband in 2022. Meanwhile, the reality star also shares two sons, Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, and one daughter, Penelope, 13, with ex Scott Disick.