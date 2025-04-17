What happened at Penelope Disick's cowboy party? Khloe Kardashian says she attended niece's birthday after catching ex Lamar Odom cheating on her

Khloe Kardashian recently spoke up on a cheating incident while appearing on the podcast Call Her Daddy, involving her ex-husband, Lamar Odom. The resulting confrontation reportedly left the Punk'd star to attend the cowboy party of Penelope Disick, the daughter of her sister Kourtney, with her knuckles covered in blood.

During her latest conversation with Alex Cooper, released on April 16, 2025, Khloe alleged that Lamar was with a girl inside a motel in Downtown, Los Angeles.

Notably, the alleged cheating incident happened when they were married to each other. Khloe Kardashian elaborated on how she reacted after checking the window of the room where Odom was staying. She addressed the same by saying:

“I saw in the window that him and this girl were… they were either naked or she was in lingerie, something like that. I knocked on the door. They answered it for some reason, and I just started going ballistic.”

Although the media personality did not reveal much about what exactly happened between her and Lamar, she said that the latter was wondering how she discovered the details of his stay at the motel.

Furthermore, Khloe Kardashian also opened up on how she responded to Lamar's confusion, saying that she was more concerned about why the latter visited the motel during the early morning hours. She addressed her response by saying:

“I was like, ‘I don’t give a sh*t. I’m not telling anybody anything.”

Khloe said that she tried to hide everything when she attended Penelope Disick's birthday party, saying that she did not reveal anything to anyone. She further stated:

“My knuckles were all bloody and gross, and I just had bandanas wrapped around [them].”

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom had a reunion earlier this year

While Khloe's claims in her new interview are already creating headlines, she was seen alongside Lamar Odom during the premiere of The Kardashians season 6 in February this year. The couple got married in 2009 but separated in 2013, leading to their divorce in 2016.

The glimpse of Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom's meeting was also featured in the trailer of the show, which came out a month before the premiere of the Hulu series. The X Factor star stated that she did not disclose anything about the meeting to her mother, Kris Jenner, since it would have left the latter in tears.

The Dash Dolls star opened up on her relationship with Lamar in a confessional on the premiere of The Kardashians season 6, saying that there were certain things that they could not fix after their marriage. She also mentioned:

“I don’t know if I could even put into words what I felt for Lamar. It felt like the most special, magical time of my life – the most purest love I’ve ever had. And although there was so much darkness in that marriage, there was the brightest of the bright times. And I love it and I cherish it.”

Khloe revealed that she had not spoken to Lamar Odom after getting divorced. She even referred to their reunion and said:

“I don’t have bad blood. I don’t have any blood. There’s no feelings. I want him to have his stuff…and that’s it. I wish I could just do that and not have a conversation.”

Although Khloe Kardashian's interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast has gone viral on different platforms, Lamar Odom has yet to share a response to the same.

