What are Nara Smith’s kids’ names? Influencer speaks candidly about the changes in her marriage after first pregnancy

Model and influencer Nara Smith recently opened up about the changes she witnessed in her marriage during her first pregnancy during her appearance on the Jay Shetty Podcast. Nara Smith is currently expecting her fourth child with husband Lucky Blue. Smith and Blue also share three other children, namely Rumble Honey, Slim Easy, and Whimsy Lou.
Smith, in a July 9, 2025, appearance on the Jay Shetty Podcast, talked about her marriage to Blue and the life and family she had built with him. The interview in its entirety was uploaded on Jay Shetty's YouTube channel.
The social media influencer talked about how their life changed when she and Blue welcomed a child around nine months after they exchanged vows.
“All of a sudden, everything changed because you have another human being. You go through pregnancy, you go through all these different things. And I think it was really us learning how to communicate better, how to be there for each other, how to be less stubborn, how to be more loving and compassionate,” she said.
Nara Smith also said that compassion played an “important and vital” part in marriages and that she and Blue learned to have it for each other. She talked about how even though someone might be compassionate, it was not easy to continue being so when hurt or angry.
“We’ve both learned that even though we can still have our own emotions, I can still be angry at Lucky and be compassionate towards how he’s feeling for that situation, and want to find a resolution. That doesn’t mean I can’t be angry or feel my feelings. So, I think it’s all about figuring out how you work together as a team to really be able to have a really strong relationship despite everything else that goes on,” Smith added.
More about Nara Smith’s family
Born in Bloemfontein, South Africa, Nara Smith has accumulated a huge fan base over the years for her videos on social media. But apart from that, her personal life has also grabbed a lot of attention, specifically for her three kids, who were born within four years of her marriage to Lucky Blue.
Smith and Blue tied the knot in February 2020. The couple announced that Smith was pregnant with their fourth child through a video post on Instagram on June 8, 2025. The text in the video read “baby 4 loading...🤍”
The duo’s eldest child, Rumble Honey, was born in 2020. During a Q&A session on Instagram in April 2024, Smith said that she had experienced weight loss in her first pregnancy due to sickness. She also mentioned that she had to deal with anxiety issues, as well as being constantly tired, at the same time.
A year after Rumble Honey was born, the couple confirmed on social media that they were having another baby. Lucky shared a photo at the time where he was spotted putting his head on top of Nara’s baby bump. He expressed his excitement to meet the baby in the caption, saying, “Can’t wait to meet you, S.”
Nara Smith’s second child, Slim Easy, was born in 2022, and she shared her opinion on having two kids at a young age during a Q&A session.
“I know that 22 is considered young nowadays, to be having kids but I love being a young mom and growing with my kids. I never feel like I’m ‘missing out’ or not ‘living life’ like a girl in her 20s,” she said.
The couple welcomed their third child, Whimsy Lou, in April last year. Nara Smith announced the baby’s arrival through an Instagram post featuring glimpses of Whimsy without revealing her face. The same month, Smith talked about how her kids had “unique names” in a TikTok video.
“Our kids have pretty unique names. Our daughter’s name is Rumble Honey Smith, our son’s name is Slim Easy Smith and then we just had little Whimsy Lou Smith,” she said.
Apart from her videos on social media, Nara Smith is also known for her career as a model, where she has worked with the popular agency IMG.