1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton shares relationship update, confirms engagement to girlfriend Andrea

1000-lb Sisters fame Tammy Slaton confirmed her engagement to her girlfriend, Andrea, months after making her relationship public. The 38-year-old let the news slip during her appearance on one of the episodes of the Creative Chaos podcast, released on June 24, 2025.

During a discussion about her leisurely activities, Tammy mistakenly referred to Andrea as her "fiancée," piquing host Hunter Ezell's curiosity about her love life. He immediately prompted Tammy, saying:

"Hold on, you said fiancée?"

When prodded about Andrea, Tammy blushed and showed her engagement ring to the cameras, confirming their engagement. The host also pointed out that Tammy was wearing a necklace with Andrea's name on it. He then called the ring and the necklace "cute," while Tammy shared that she had been dating Andrea for "almost three years" now.

While Tammy did not say anything more about her engagement or just how the proposal happened, viewers can likely expect to gain more insight into Tammy's love life in another season of 1000-lb Sisters if and when the TLC show gets renewed for season 8.

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy opens up about her partner, Andrea

While discussing 1000-lb Sisters, the host, Hunter, asked Tammy what she did "for fun" now that season 7 had concluded and she and her siblings were no longer filming.

"Me and my fiancée, we just kind of chill at home--" Tammy said before the host interrupted her, surprised.

He allowed her to finish what she was saying, but asked her to circle back on her engagement. Tammy then stated that during her free time, she and Andrea would go to Walmart or the Roses Discount Stores and "just walk around." She added that she visited those places not to buy anything but only to walk and "get some exercise."

"And it's free to walk around," Tammy said.

The host then returned to the "fiancée" mishap, prodding Tammy to reveal what happened. The 1000-lb Sisters star simply showed her ring finger and the engagement ring on it to the cameras, confirming her engagement to Andrea.

"It's shining up. Have mercy. That is so cute," the host opined.

He then asked Tammy when she was getting married, but Tammy did not answer his question or reveal further details about her engagement with Andrea.

The news comes just months after TLC confirmed Tammy's relationship during the April 2025 premiere of 1000-lb Sisters season 7. Viewers met Andrea and learned more about their relationship in the following episodes, in which Tammy revealed how their romance began, their first date, and more.

How did 1000-lb Sisters star Tammy meet Andrea?

Tammy sparked a connection with Andrea on a dating app after she lost her husband, Caleb Willingham, in July 2023.

"I just got on there. I wasn’t on there very long and I saw her and she saw me and we just started talking. And it’s been, like, every day since," Tammy explained.

The 1000-lb Sisters alum and her partner went to the bowling alley for their first public date. While reflecting on their connection, Tammy admitted she found Andrea "beautiful" and added that she liked "everything about her." However, despite their chemistry, Tammy was keen on "taking things slow."

Dating a woman was new for Tammy, and thus, she kept the news hidden from her family members for months. However, she finally mustered the courage to open up to her sisters, Misty and Amanda. To her surprise, they supported her decision. Tammy then introduced Andrea to her mother, Darlene, who also supported the relationship, saying Tammy's happiness was her priority.

Tammy came out as lesbian in January 2024 when she got candid during a TikTok video and said she was "just a lover."

Stream 1000-lb Sisters episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

