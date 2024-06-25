90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise season 4 episode 10- Recap and more details explored

90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise season 4 has hooked viewers with shocking plot twists. Episode 10 featured the couples Shawn and Alliya, Luke and Madelein, Ani and Kyle, Alex and Adriano. One of these couples broke up while the other cast members navigated their relationships through ups and downs.

Additionally, Shawn was concerned about Alliya getting surgical procedures and how that would affect their connection later on. Luke and Madelein on the other hand, planned on making their long-distance relationship work. Alex questioned her relationship with Adriano after the former made some uncomfortable remarks about her cousin.

Meanwhile, Ani and Kyle had an explosive argument about infidelity and whether they see a future together or wish to continue their relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise, season 4, episode 10, titled We've Reached Our Final Destination, was released exclusively on TLC on June 24, 2024. The episode synopsis reads:

"Shawn worries how he will feel about Alliya if she gets plastic surgery; Luke wants a decision about the prenup from Madelein; Ani meets up with Kyle, but his accusation leaves her horrified; an emotional Alex realizes Adriano may never change."

Love in Paradise season 4 episode 10 - Ani and Kyle have a heated conversation

On 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise season 4 episode 10, Ani and Kyle had a serious conversation about Ani hooking up with her ex. It was revealed that the TLC star was in contact with her ex and when Ani disclosed she was pregnant, Kyle was convinced he wasn't the father.

Ani was upset and angry at Kyle's behavior, but the latter was sure that her ex was the father instead. She told Kyle that he wasn't paying much attention to her or putting one hundred percent effort into their relationship, which is why they were facing problems in the first place. Ani left the table after hearing Kyle's claim. Kyle said said:

"Because I know that you were not ovulating when we had s*x. And so, if you’re pregnant, it’s his.”

Meanwhile, Adriano was shocked at Alex ending their relationship. Adriano insisted that he was joking when he said that he wanted to have a threesome with Alex's cousin. The 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise couple already had a strained relationship and were facing issues in maintaining their connection. Alex thought she wanted clarity but instead got "confirmation" that they shouldn't be together.

“I came here wanting to reconnect with you but I’m having to shrink myself into this little bitty box just so I can have something? He has made me feel like I am nothing to him."

Adriano realized his mistakes and reassured Alex that he would try to be a better person but the 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise star wasn't ready to continue seeing him. Adriano understood it was too late to do anything.

The next couple, Shawn and Alliya, also questioned the status of their relationship after the former decided to go under feminine surgery. Shawn was aware Alliya identifies as a woman, but he did have some concerns about her "taking off" her belly fat. He also said:

“I’m wondering what the potential downside might be. But if Alliya got gender reassignment surgery, I think that would have an effect on our s*x life and then I don’t know what kind of relationship we’re ultimately gonna have.”

Stream 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise season 4 episode 10 exclusively on TLC.