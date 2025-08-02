90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7: Complete list of cast members explored

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is all set to premiere on September 8, 2025. Fans are excited and curious to find out more about the season's brand new cast. The six couples at the centre of the upcoming season will be documented taking huge leaps in their quest for love.

This will be because the American cast members will be documented moving to their partners' countries. Like the previous season, where the viewers vicariously traveled to countries such as Iceland, Ireland, and Brazil, among others, this season is to take them to a new set of countries.

The six couples of the season were revealed in an exclusive article by EW, which was published on July 31, 2025. The cast members this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way hailed from Colombia, Aruba, France, India, and Australia.

Who are the couples on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7?

1) Greta and Matthew

These two met on a vegan dating app. Matthew hailed from England, but because Greta bonded with him over cats and other things, she decided to leave Oklahoma and move to his quiet English village.

Living in a village meant that Greta had to live with Matthew's parents, something that became a challenge. According to EW, their new beginnings seemed harder than expected.

2) Pattiya and Dylan

Pattiya from Texas moved to Tasmania, Australia, to take her relationship with Dylan to new heights. They had been in a relationship for about a decade before they decided to build a life in Tasmania.

Pattiya from Texas (Image via YouTube/90 Day Fiancé)

The issue with this couple was their 20-year age gap, which exacerbated more differences than were needed. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7 captured Pattiya struggling to adjust to Dylan's mom, who lived 5 minutes away. They also dealt with trust issues and the reality of merging two worlds.

3) Chloe and Johny

Johny was a pirate boat tour guide in Aruba, near the Netherlands, and Chloe from Massachusetts met him when she was on a trip there. The season showed her moving to his country and overcoming her trust issues.

Chloe from Boston (Image via YouTube/90 Day Fiancé)

The EW article described Johny's job as "flirtatious" and stated that the season saw her family and friends getting concerned over his loyalty. They were also skeptical about the ways they would overcome their trust issues.

4) Jenny and Sumit

Jenny and Sumit got married secretly because the latter's Indian parents didn't approve of their bond. While the two happily lived in India before, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7 documented their move in with Sumit's parents.

Jenny from California (Image via YouTube/90 Day Fiancé)

In the newest season, the California native and her husband navigated their concerns with privacy and tried to balance their parts in the family dynamics. The question was whether they would be able to sustain their hard-earned love.

5) Anthony and Manon

Anthony from California and Manon from France were already married and had a child. Their journey on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7, documented their livelihood in France, where Anthony moved to save their marriage.

Anthony and Manon with their kid (Image via YouTube/90 Day Fiancé)

The season witnessed them going through financial stress, as they saw their child sharing the bed with them. It also captured the clashes between their family members and how they struggled to cope with the lack of personal space.

6) Luke and Madelein

The Californian Luke fell for Madelein from Colombia while vacationing there. After dating the latter for two years, he decided to move to her country to plan a lavish wedding. They didn't want to compromise on the budget, and their wedding included four dresses.

Madelein from Colombia (Image via YouTube/90 Day Fiancé)

However, it turned out that they weren't financially stress-free with all of this. The issue eventually came to bother them and pushed them to the verge of separation.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7 will be released on Mondays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

