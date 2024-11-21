"A bit insecure" — Love is Blind: Argentina star Maria confides in her friend about Mauricio

Episode 9 of Love is Blind: Argentina, released on November 20, 2024, brought significant revelations about Maria and Mauricio's relationship. The couple, who connected during their time in the pods, have faced ups and downs in their journey outside of the controlled environment.

In this episode of Love is Blind: Argentina, Maria opened up to her friend about her experiences with Mauricio, highlighting moments that made her question certain aspects of their relationship.

When her friend asked how she was feeling, Maria described her relationship as a mix of highs and lows:

"Some days are great. We laugh with each other, and we connect in a meaningful way. We’re great friends. And other days, it’s bad. His expectations about my appearance made me feel a bit insecure about my body, which is weird for me."

This conversation with her friend highlighted how Mauricio’s comments about her appearance and lifestyle had begun to affect her confidence despite Maria generally considering herself a self-assured person, as she mentioned in the confessional.

Maria discusses Mauricio's comments on her appearance in Love is Blind: Argentina

In a confessional, Maria elaborated on the moments that had left her feeling uneasy. Mauricio’s remarks often focused on physical preferences and lifestyle adjustments he believed Maria should make. He suggested she exercise more and get fitter.

These comments, while seemingly well-meaning from his perspective, created tension. Maria admitted that these remarks chipped away at her usual confidence, making her question aspects of her body image she had never doubted before.

One instance stood out for Maria when Mauricio suggested skincare while they were showering. He asked her to apply hyaluronic acid to her nose and mouth, framing it from a professional perspective.

However, Maria later reflected that she didn’t appreciate the advice, which made her uncomfortable and further fueled her insecurities.

Communication struggles between Maria and Mauricio in Love is Blind: Argentina

In episode 6 of Love is Blind: Argentina, Maria and Mauricio's communication struggles came to the forefront, revealing a major shift from their initial connection in the pods. Maria shared that their conversations had changed significantly since moving in together. She explained:

“I feel the way we talked in the pods is completely different to how we talk to each other now that we’re living together. It kind of hurt a little.”

Frequent interruptions during their discussions, such as Mauricio diverting attention to items in their apartment, left Maria feeling unheard and disconnected. One notable instance occurred when Maria tried to share her thoughts about Federico, only for Mauricio to redirect the conversation to a cup.

Later, a call from Mauricio’s daughter, Pia, further paused their discussion, leading Maria to end the conversation for the night. In her confessional, Maria admitted:

"For me, it was difficult to speak about what I was feeling because I didn’t like conflict," hinting at her tendency to avoid confrontation.

In the Love is Blind: Argentina finale, Maria walked away from the altar and chose not to marry Mauricio. She stated his lack of ownership and recurring hurtful behavior as key reasons for her decision.

Despite their connection, Maria emphasized that these unresolved issues made her question their compatibility for a lasting relationship.

Maria mentioned that the situation was painful for both of them in different ways, but they believed they both knew deep down that it was for the best.

Watch the finale episodes of Love is Blind: Argentina, which are currently streaming on Netflix.

