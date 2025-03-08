"Absolutely not" — The Traitors US star Britney Haynes on whether she’d split the prize as a Faithful

The Traitors US season 3 finale featured intense gameplay as the Faithfuls attempted to eliminate the remaining Traitors before the final vote. Britney Haynes, a former Big Brother contestant, played as a Traitor this season and made it to the final roundtable before being eliminated.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on March 7, 2025, Britney revealed that if she had been a Faithful, she would not have agreed to split the prize money.

"No. Are you kidding me? Absolutely not,” she stated.

She referenced fellow contestant Lord Ivar Mountbatten’s statement about not competing for money, explaining that she would have used it as justification for keeping the prize for herself.

"Ivar had literally said the words in the castle. I’m not even exaggerating. He had literally said the words that he wasn’t there for the money," Britney shared.

Following Britney’s elimination, the remaining Faithfuls, Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, and Gabby Windey, chose to end the game and split the $204,300 grand prize.

Britney Haynes’ game ends before the final decision in The Traitors US

Britney Haynes was eliminated at the final roundtable after Dylan Efron convinced the Faithfuls to vote her out in The Traitors US season 3 finale. Before that, she made a critical move by eliminating her fellow Traitor, Danielle Reyes.

"I don’t fault her. I totally understand her perspective on why she wouldn’t want to do that," Britney said.

Dylan, who had no prior competitive reality TV experience, emerged as a key player for the Faithfuls. Britney acknowledged his strategic play:

"He was really always trying. He wasn’t always right, but he was really always trying. And he did clue into many, many things."

She added that the Faithfuls had Dylan, and because of that they were "golden" as "he was pretty influential." His ability to build trust helped him gather enough votes to eliminate Britney and secure a unanimous decision to end the game among the remaining Faithfuls.

Danielle’s elimination and the Faithfuls’ final decision

Before her elimination, Britney Haynes made the decisive move to cut Danielle Reyes, eliminating the last remaining Traitor besides herself. This choice led to tensions between them, which continued into the reunion episode of The Traitors US.

In a confessional, Danielle said:

“I feel stupid because I didn’t think Britney would be the nail in my coffin and I’m embarrassed that I made that decision to believe in her and I shouldn’t have.”

Danielle’s exit sent a message to the Faithfuls, and her parting shot at Britney raised suspicions. Dylan and the remaining players took notice, leading to a shift in strategy that ultimately resulted in Britney's elimination.

"Losing Dylan equally as powerful in a negative way, but having Dylan is huge, and so I do think that he played a really great game," Britney later admitted.

The final mission in The Traitors US required contestants to solve riddles to locate bags of gold hidden in the woods. Alan announced a final twist, contestants could double their winnings by dropping gold bags into a ring of fire from a helicopter. They took turns in pairs, with one going solo due to the odd number. In the end, they all added $37,500 to the prize pot, bringing the total to $204,300.

With Britney gone, the Faithfuls, Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, and Gabby Windey, unanimously decided to end the game and split the $204,300 prize.

The Traitors US season 3 finale and reunion episode are available to stream on Peacock.

