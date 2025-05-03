American Idol season 23’s Sonny Tennet mourns father’s death after elimination

American Idol season 23 contestant Sonny Tennet is grieving the loss of his father less than a month after being eliminated from the show. On May 1, 2025, the U.K. singer shared the news on Instagram with a heartfelt tribute and a photo of his dad playing the guitar.

“Said goodbye to my dad today… a great man and one of my biggest musical influences. Absolutely gutted, just hoping he’s at peace. See you in the next one ❤️ love you Dad,” Tennet wrote.

Tennet, who is 25 and originally from South Shields, England, appeared in the first episode of the current American Idol season. He made a strong impression with his rendition of Easy by the Commodores and was praised by judge Lionel Richie, who called his performance “beautifully done.” Tennet advanced through the Hollywood rounds before being eliminated during the Head to Head challenge.

Following his post, fellow contestants and fans sent messages of support.

“My condolences brother❤️ sending the love and prayers to you and your whole family🙏🏻,” wrote top 12 finalist Filo.

The official American Idol Instagram account also commented, “So sorry, Sonny. 💙💙” expressing support for the singer during this time.

American Idol star Sonny Tennet reflects on his father’s musical influence

Sonny Tennet, born Stevie Jay Tennet, grew up surrounded by music. He began performing on the Tyneside pub circuit at age 14 with his father, who had been in a band for years. In a 2024 interview with Cultured Northeast,

“My dad was a singer in a band for years when I was growing up… I thought ‘hang on a minute, Dad’s quite a popular man and it’s all down to his music!’” Sonny recalled.

Sonny credited both his parents for encouraging him to sing,

“I was drawn to the karaoke machine and my mam was always telling me to get up and sing,” he shared.

In March 2024, Sonny posted a TikTok video of him and his parents reacting to his song Panorama being played for the first time on BBC Radio One. The three of them were holding hands and celebrating as the song aired.

The Instagram post about his father’s death quickly drew support. Fellow contestant MKY left three emojis — “🙏🏽💔💫” — and fans expressed sympathy in the comments. His agency, Wasserman, lists Sonny as an active performer in the U.K., and he is scheduled for tour dates across May and June.

Tennet’s American Idol journey started strong but ended early

Sonny Tennet was the first contestant featured in American Idol season 23 during its preview episode on March 2, 2025. His performance of Easy was met with a standing ovation from Lionel Richie,

“You made my song your song,” Richie praised.

In her debut as a judge, Carrie Underwood also praised his performance, and Sonny received three yeses to advance to Hollywood Week. Tennet progressed through several rounds with confidence. However, during the Head to Head challenge, he was paired with fellow U.K. singer Ché Chesterman.

Although they had become close friends on the show, Sonny admitted feeling overwhelmed.

“I’m just a walking ball of anxiety at all times. Hollywood Week’s no joke,” he shared.

The pair performed Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. While Ché moved forward, Sonny was eliminated. After returning to the U.K., he resumed musical activities and maintained a strong online following.

Fans can watch the latest episodes of American Idol on Hulu.

