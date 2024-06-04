American Ninja Warrior: Complete list of Last Ninjas Standing so far

American Ninja Warrior has been on air for 15 seasons and is currently airing season 16 on NBC. Qualifiers 1 and 2 took place on Monday, June 3, 2024, and saw more than 30 contestants advance to the semi-finals. They will eventually make their way to the national finals that will take place in Las Vegas.

New episodes of American Ninja Warrior season 16 will air every Monday at 8 pm ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

While the series has seen only a handful of people walk away with the ultimate prize money of $1 million over the years, each season has a winner, who is known as the Last Ninja Standing. Athletes including Kaden Lesback, David Campbell, and many others rose to the top in their respective seasons and showcased their athleticism and skill on the obstacle courses.

Kaden Lesback, Joe Moravsky, and David Campbell were named American Ninja Warrior's Last Ninja Standing more than once

Levi Meeuwenberg

American Ninja Warrior season 1 aired in 2009. While nobody won the $1 million grand prize in this installment, Levi Meeuwenberg, a free runner and former Sasuke competitor was named the Last Ninja Standing.

He returned to the show in season 4 but changed career paths soon after as he used his athletic skills and became a stuntman in Hollywood. He has appeared in popular projects such as NCIS: Los Angeles, The Bourne Legacy, and The Avengers.

David Campbell

David Campbell was the Last Ninja Standing in seasons 2 and 3 of the reality TV show. He has competed in every season of the show and also trains those who wish to take part in the competitive reality series. He also competed in Sasuke in the past and holds the record for being the fastest First Stage clear in Sasuke.

Brent Steffensen

Brent Steffensen has competed in the show 10 times and emerged as the Last Ninja Standing during season 4. As per his LinkedIn profile, he has been a professional athlete for Tempest Freerunning since 2012. The 40-year-old also works as a stuntman and has been a part of movies including Gentlemen Broncos.

Brian Arnold

Brian Arnold was the Last Ninja Standing in American Ninja Warrior season 5. He has competed in the show seven times and was the first American to dominate the Spider Flip and Hang Climbing obstacles in the NBC show. As per his LinkedIn profile, he is the director of Ninja Nation Mobile, an obstacle course company.

Joe Moravsky

Joe Moravsky was the Last Ninja Standing in seasons 6 and 9. As per NBC Insider, he is known as one of the "strongest ANW competitors of all time." He became the talk of the town in season 14 as he made history for completing the most Mega Walls. He is currently a gymnastics and parkour coach.

Isaac Caldiero and Geoff Britten

Isaac Caldiero competed in season 7 and became the first-ever champion of American Ninja Warrior. He is one of two people to have ever won the $1 Million prize in the show's long-running history. Along with Calidero, Geoff Britten was the Last Ninja Standing of the season.

Daniel Gil

Daniel Gil won season 12 of the show and earned a reputation for not failing a single obstacle during the show. He is known in the ANW circuit for his perfect run, which not many have been able to beat.

Kaden Lesback

Kaden Lesback appeared in seasons 13 and 14 and was only 17 years old when he won the show for the first time. During his time on the show, he won $100,000 after struggling with the rope climb obstacle.

Vance Walker

Season 15 saw Vance Walker become the Last Ninja Warrior of American Ninja Warrior. He was the first ever ninja with cerebral palsy to make it to the end of the line in the NBC show. He was also the winner of American Ninja Warrior Junior, which he won at the age of 16.

Walker spoke to Decider ahead of the season 16 premiere and shed light on the transition from competing in the junior section of the show to the main competition.

"It was pretty smooth. Going from perfection to actually being on the big show, my first run felt scary. Once I hit my first buzzer, once I got up the Mega Wall, I knew I could make the transition from the junior course to the adult course," Vance Walker said.

American Ninja Warrior season 16 is currently on the hunt for the next Last Ninja Standing. Fans can watch the contestants go up against each other in a challenging obstacle course every Monday at 8 pm ET on NBC.