"An Arsenal player" — Love Island UK alum Anna Vakili reveals who slid into her DMs

Love Island UK season 5 alum Anna Vakili appeared on Fabulous Magazine's official YouTube channel on February 6, 2025, playing a game of 'Spill or Chill?' During the challenge, the ITV star revealed she received a DM from an Arsenal player after her Love Island stint.

"I also had an Arsenal player slide into my DMs which was really bad because he was married with kids. And literally, he has it all over his Instagram as well. So, I don't know what he was thinking," Anna said.

Although she did not disclose the person's name, Anna stated he was one of the famous people who slid into her DMs after she became known from the ITV dating series. Among the other celebrities who reached out to her were actress Millie Bobby Brown and singer-songwriter Lee Ryan.

In the video, she answered a variety of questions, some relating to her Love Island experience, and others about her social and intimate life, all while sitting in a steaming sauna.

"Weirdest DM" — Love Island UK star Anna opens up about receiving Lee Ryan's message

While answering questions about her "influencer life," Anna revealed that the "best celebrity" to have slid into her DMs was Millie Bobby Brown. The ITV star said that the actress reached out to her after watching her in the villa and praised her performance on the show.

"So, that was really exciting, especially when you — I first got out of the villa," Anna added.

Lead singer of the boy band Blue, Lee Ryan, was another celebrity who messaged Anna after she left the villa. However, Anna was not as appreciative of Lee's message as she was of Milly's. While recalling the incident, she said:

"The weirdest DM for me on a personal level would be Lee Ryan from Blue because I grew up, like, him being my biggest crush."

The Love Island UK alum added that growing up she had pictures of the singer pasted all over the walls of her bedroom. Anna confessed it was a "weird surreal feeling" to have the celebrity she used to write letters to as a child, slide into her DMs.

Although he was her childhood "crush," she chose not to reply to his messages and added that she never met him.

The next question asked Anna to talk about the "most difficult guest" she had on her podcast, Sisters in the City, which featured her sister, Mandi Vakili as the co-host.

"It would be the psychic that I got on. He would say things that weren't true and then I felt really bad calling him out on the podcast and be like, 'Well, that's not true. You're meant to be a psychic,' " Anna answered.

When asked about the "weirdest brand deal" she had done, the Love Island UK star admitted that shooting the Fabulous Magazine video, answering questions sitting in a sauna, was the "weirdest thing" she had ever done.

While answering questions about her Love Island UK experience, Anna revealed she kissed someone in the casting villa while staying there for a few days after her elimination and before heading home to the UK.

Anna also shared her thoughts on Love Island's spin-off, All Stars, admitting there were times when she contemplated joining the show. However, when she saw the teasers of the challenges from the ongoing season of Love Island: All Stars she realized she was "over that."

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

