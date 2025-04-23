Are Paul and Carina from Married at First Sight still together? Details explored

While Married at First Sight Australia has finished airing in Australia, the UK is still on the Homestays phase of the experiment. Curious fans of the UK know that the season has concluded in Australia and want to find out the end Paul and Carina, one of the most coveted couples of the show, faced.

Unlike some of the other couples on the show, Paul and Carina's run was rather cordial. They both repeatedly assured each other of their feelings and even envisioned a future together. This made their vow ceremony especially anticipatory.

In their final vow ceremony, while Paul stuck to his opinion about spending the rest of his life with Carina, the bride said she couldn't. She stated that she couldn't let go of Paul's disrespect of their relationship, so she didn't want to continue being with him.

Paul and Carina's relationship status after Married at First Sight Australia season 12

After their public split on Married at First Sight finale, Paul took to his Instagram to write a message about his journey on the show and addressed his split with Carina. He acknowledged that sometimes things didn't go the way one expected them to go but that didn't take away from the beauty of the journey.

"Carina, I want to say how much I respect your decision and how grateful I am for the time we shared," he added.

He stated that he knew he had made mistakes and that he was "truly sorry" for the hurt he caused her.

Paul referred to the time when the producers asked the participants to go on dates with people other than their partners, as a part of the experiment, and Paul agreed. Carina didn't go on one because she thought her connection with Paul was strong enough, and was mad at Paul for going on one because his feelings for her weren't mutual.

At the time, while Paul tried convincing Carina that he didn't have fun at the date and was thinking about her the whole time, the latter thought his decision to say yes to the date was wrong in the first place. In his Instagram post, Paul acknowledged that despite everything, Carina showed grace, kindness, and strength. He added that he would always respect her.

"You’ll forever be someone important to me, and I’ll always cherish the memories we made," he added.

He also wished her all the love and happiness in her journey ahead.

The fights that caused rifts between Carina and Paul on Married at First Sight

Even though Carina and Paul's relationship was stronger than a lot of the other couples' relationships on Married at First Sight, their first point of breaking was Paul's aggressive punch on the wall after Carina told him that she had slept with the rapper Quavo.

Paul also called Carina a "snob" in front of his co-star Awhina, despite Carina being insecure about his relationship with her because he previously dated Awhina's twin, Cleo.

The final blow in their relationship was when Paul chose to go on a date with another woman, instead of declining. In the final vow ceremony, Carina admitted to never moving on from that blow and felt like Paul didn't respect her enough. All these reasons weighed in on her decision not to be with Paul.

For updates on Paul and Carina's lives, Married at First Sight fans can follow the stars on their official Instagram accounts, @paul___antoine and @carinamirabile.

