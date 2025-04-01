"You had me and you ruined it" — Married at First Sight Australia star Carina brutally rejects Paul in the finale

Married at First Sight Australia released episode 38 on March 31. It concluded with the Final Vows, where the last three couples revealed whether they wished to continue their marriage or part ways. Among them was Paul, who was full of admiration for Carina. However, Carina felt otherwise. She rejected Paul and chose to leave the experiment alone, blaming him for sabotaging their relationship.

As she recounted the difficult incidents and Paul's actions that left her feeling devastated, prompting her to reconsider her connection with him, he listened in disbelief, unable to hold back his tears. She ultimately rejected him, saying:

"Paul, I was yours. You had me and you ruined it, and now you're going to have to live with that for the rest of your life."

The Married at First Sight Australia star refused to entertain Paul's pleas to reconsider her decision and forgive him. Carina eventually left the altar while Paul cried. While speaking to the cameras, Carina admitted that although it was hard to walk away from him, she knew she had to because she deserved "loyalty, trust, and respect."

Carina and Paul's relationship went through a series of ups and downs. However, the final straw was Paul's decision to go on a date with a potential match, an offer which Carina had declined.

"The trust is broken and I can't come back from that" — Married at First Sight Australia star Carina stuns Paul with her rejection

Paul started the ceremony by reading his vows, initially appreciating Carina and her family, and then gradually moving on to admitting the mistakes he made throughout the experiment. He mentioned that his mistakes made him realize Carina's importance, encouraging him to better himself. The Married at First Sight Australia star hoped Carina would forgive and move forward.

However, Carina thought otherwise. Although she cherished their bond and chemistry, she said she could never overlook the incident where Paul punched a wall out of frustration. She then recalled the Honesty Letter that Paul read to co-star Awhina, saying she felt "blindsided" and like he had thrown her under the bus.

Even though uneasy, Carina recalled their relationship "blossomed" after she decided to forgive him. She gushed about the Homestays Week, during which Paul earned her family's "seal of approval" and grew closer to her. However, Paul's decision to go on a date with another woman made her wonder if she even knew him at all.

Although the Married at First Sight Australia alum saw the good in him and knew relationships needed constant work, she could not forget Paul's "selfish act" of going on a date.

"You were given a test which you failed. In my eyes that was the final straw," Carina said.

An emotional Carina stated she felt "embarrassed, humiliated, and disrespected," adding that she never wanted to feel that way again. She continued, saying she could not be with a man who made her feel like she was not enough and concluded that no matter how hard she tried, she could no longer look at Paul the same way.

"The trust is broken and I can't come back from that," Carina expressed.

With that, the Married at First Sight Australia star concluded her vows, leaving Paul in tears. After a long silence, Paul apologized for his actions, but Carina responded, saying, "I'm done." While Paul said he was hopeful about their future, Carine reiterated that her decision was final.

The female cast member shut down Paul when he asked her if she could forgive him in the future. Carina left the altar as Paul continued sobbing. Although it was not the happy ending that Carina had wanted, she confessed she could not move past the ick of him disrespecting their relationship.

Afterwards, a "heartbroken" Paul told a producer that he wanted to ask his Married at First Sight Australia partner to "try a little harder to move past it." He believed she would regret her decision and reach out to him, and when she does, he would accept her with "open arms." Meanwhile, in a confessional, Carina said:

"I've made this decision for my future Carina self. As much as it hurts me, this is truly me putting my foot down and putting myself first."

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 is available to stream on 9Now.

