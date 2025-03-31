"I HOWLED LAUGHING!"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Carina's shocking reaction to Paul's breakdown 

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired part two of its finale this week on Monday, March 31, 2025, and saw the remaining couples decide on their futures together.

This included Paul and Carina, whose relationship had faced several ups and downs during their time together. At the altar, Paul professed his love for his wife during the final vows ceremony, but broke down in tears when she rejected him and expressed wanting to leave the experiment alone. Carina walked away and said that while it wasn't the ending she wanted, she desvered loyalty, trust, and respect.

Fans online reacted to Carina walking away from Paul while he cried as well as her rejecting him during the final vows ceremony. One person wrote on X:

"THE WAY CARINA REJECTED PAUL AND STOOD THERE UNBOTHERED AND BY HIS BREAKDOWN OMG GIRL I HOWLED LAUGHING!"

Netizens praise Carina (Image via X/@dashasgram)

"Please I’m SCREAMING. The way she just stands there while he’s doing all this. She’s not only not in love with him anymore, she gotten the ICK SO BAD SHE’S gonna have a period of time in the future where she’s disgusted in herself (it’s a canon event)," a fan commented.

"Well done Carina, beautiful girl. You did exactly the right thing. I put up with so much disrespect in my life and you know what you get? More of the same. Hope you find your man," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 praised Carina for rejecting Paul:

"Thank God Carina! Putting yourself first! You should have kicked him in the nuts as you left and said MOVE PAST THAT!" a person wrote.

"The way Carina looks like a literal queen watching the overgrown son of another royal member throw a tantrum in court," a fan commented.

"Paul always puts the burden on Carina and says things like “she’s in a bad head space” and “she needs to move past it. This guy would be painful to date - massive gaslighter. Glad he’s been aired on TV," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"Incredible, well done Carina. Imagine the next person you date seeing that. You’ve set the standard. He was a right arrogant, self-interested prick of a man-child. That is self respect sister. You go girl," a person wrote.

"You fkd up, Paul. Not once, not twice, but three times. Carina is spot on. When trust is gone, there’s no relationship," a fan commented.

"I'm done. It wasn't easy"— Carina rejects Paul during the Final Vows Ceremony in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 finale

In the season finale of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 (episode 38), Paul and Carina met at the Final Vows Ceremony after spending time apart to take a call about their future together.

When they came face-to-face, Paul recited his vows first and told his wife he had no expectations walking into the experiment but hoped ot find love and someone he would spend the rest of his life with. He added that he didn't know that being on Married at First Sight Australia season 12 would lead him to someone he knew in the past.

Paul termed being matched together "fate" and stated that it felt like the universe was giving them a signal to reconnect. He ended his vows by telling the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star that he was committed to giving her his loyalty and promised to share every joy with her.

"With you, I am ready to build a future that will last," he said.

Carina read out her vows next and recalled their turbulent time together on the show. While speaking about Paul going on a date with Hannah, the MAFS Australia star said she was "devastated for days and wondered who Paul was. She added that while her faith and religion taught her to forgive, she had vowed to herself to be with someone she could trust.

She said that she couldn't be with him because he ruined what they had and had to live with that for the rest of his life. Paul asked Carina to forgive him.

"I'm just blank, I'm done. It wasn't easy. I was going back and forth," Carina said before she walked away.

Fans online reacted to Carina's demeanor towards Paul's breakdown after she rejected him and praised her online.

Fans can watch back Paul and Carina's Final Vows Ceremony by streaming the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 finale on 9Now.

