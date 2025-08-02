  • home icon
Baddies Africa star Choco Brown bonds with Elsie K, vowing to defend her during fights

By Raina Saha
Modified Aug 02, 2025 07:20 GMT
Choco Brown from Baddies Africa (Image via Instagram/@boujeebrownchocolate)
Choco Brown from Baddies Africa (Image via Instagram/@boujeebrownchocolate)

Baddies Africa stars Choco Brown and Elsie K strengthened their friendship in the July 27, 2025, episode of the series. In one of the segments of the episode, Choco Brown visited Elsie K's room and spoke about how she would defend her and even fight on her behalf when faced with challenging situations. Elsie K appreciated her support and looked forward to consolidating their bond.

Both Elsie K and Choco Brown were from Africa, a factor that played a significant role in bringing the two closer. While Elsie K was from Zimbabwe, Choco Brown was from Nigeria. Consequently, they addressed one another as their "African sister."

However, in the July 27 Baddies Africa episode, Elsie K noted that what drew her toward Choco Brown was not just their common background but the latter's genuine attempts to get to know her better. As a result, Elsie K felt at ease around her.

Choco Brown, on the other hand, was protective of Elsie K. Consequently, she vowed to safeguard her from their rivals or anyone who tried to start a fight with her. The Baddies Africa cast member refused to let her friend become a target without any backup.

What did Choco Brown and Elsie K speak about in episode 12 of Baddies Africa?

While the rest of the cast members were busy discussing the previous night's fight between Ivori and Badd Dolly that split the house into two rival groups, Choco Brown came into Elsie K's room to check in on her.

Eslie K reflected on her friendship with the cast member, admitting that she "felt closer" to her because she "genuinely tried" to get to know her.

"She's my yin and I'm her yang," she added.
Choco Brown then asked her friend about her stance on the previous night's brawl, assuring her that she would defend and support whichever side she sided with. Elsie K clarified that, at the moment, her "main issue" was with Kay Rixan and Kold Killa, even more than picking a side between Badd Dolly and Ivori.

Upon hearing that, Choco Brown stated that she would never let Elsie K get beaten up on her watch.

"My b**ch can't fight. She doesn't know how to throw punches. So, I'm here for you. You wrestle, I punch," Choco Brown said in a Baddies Africa confessional.
Meanwhile, Elsie K wondered where Choco Brown stood with the cast members, especially since she shared a cordial bond with everyone. Choco Brown explained that even if everyone were "cool" with her, it would not stop her from picking sides and fighting on Elsie K's behalf. She further stated that she and Elsie K were in an alliance called Team Africa.

Later in the Baddies Africa episode, Choco Brown asked her friend if she was surprised when Russian Kream turned on her by punching her out of the blue. Elsie K explained that she was not too bothered by it because she knew she would not be sent home.

"Personally, I've done more than Russian," she added.
Choco Brown chimed in, saying the seniors could never eliminate Elsie K, as they could not send an African out of Africa.

Toward the end of the Baddies Africa episode, while Ivori was caught up in a heated argument with Badd Dolly, Choco Brown stood on the sidelines and listened. However, Ivori, in the heat of the moment, found a fault in the way Choco Brown stood. Consequently, she criticized the cast member, but the altercation ended there since Ivori was preoccupied with Badd Dolly.

Baddies Africa episodes can be streamed on Zeus.

