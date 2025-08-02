"Getting sad": Baddies Africa star Summer reacts to Badd Dolly and Ivori's altercation

  • home icon
By Raina Saha
Modified Aug 02, 2025 06:05 GMT
Baddies Midwest Los Angeles Premiere - Source: Getty
Summer from Baddies Africa (Image via Getty)

In the July 27, 2025, episode of Baddies Africa, Badd Dolly and Ivori went head-to-head in a heated altercation. Titled Oh Where Is Dolly, the episode saw the two clash in a brawl that involved the other cast members as well. The argument dissipated only after security stepped in. The morning after, the ladies reflected on the previous night's events, as Summer said:

"I can't believe Ivori was running up after losing and losing like that. B**ch, it was getting sad."

The other cast members, split into two groups, one that supported Badd Dolly and the other that sided with Ivori, also shared their opinions on the previous night's fight. While many admitted that the altercation was overbearing, others spent their time criticizing their rivals for intervening and trying to take advantage of the situation.

While Summer defended her ally, Badd Dolly, she wondered why Ivori was so hung up on fighting her. At the same time, the Baddies Africa star mentioned that Ivori was never "neutral" as she previously mentioned because she always picked a side, mostly ones that went against Badd Dolly.

Baddies Africa star Ivori accuses Summer of causing tension among the cast members

The Baddies Africa stars woke up the morning after the fight, still reeling from its aftereffects. Ivori, during a conversation with Diamond and Pretty P, opined that Summer returned to the show to stir chaos. She explained how Summer was always seen trying to "do s**t" when it was not required. Consequently, Ivori accused her of pretending to be cordial while harboring ill intentions.

"You just said you don't wanna fight me, all type of weird s**t, so b**ch, what the f***?" Ivori asked.
Elsewhere, Summer chatted with her group members, Badd Dolly and Big Lex, reflecting on the previous night's events and criticizing Ivori for wanting to fight Badd Dolly after losing repeatedly. Upon hearing that, Badd Dolly chimed in, retelling how Ivori's choke-hold dance move rubbed her the wrong way.

"Coming down where you at, when you not bothering them in your own space, you bumping, you stepping on my white ones, b**ch, that's disrespectful," the Baddies Africa star added.

She further criticized Ivori for giving pointers to Tavii Babii, assisting her to win a fight against her.

Elsewhere, Ivori filled Diamond in on the details of the fight, stating that Badd Dolly left the brawl midway to run to the kitchen to grab a knife as a weapon. While Ivori laughed it off, Diamond was surprised to hear that.

Later in the Baddies Africa episode, Summer reflected on her fight with Kay Rixan and stated that she would continue to harbor a grudge against her until she had her share of fights. Kold Killa, in a separate conversation with some of the other girls, noted how frustrated she was with the Badd Dolly and her group's behavior the previous night.

Badd Dolly felt that the other girls allied and became friends "out of fear." However, Big Lex explained that they joined forces to be considered significant in front of the "big three," which consisted of her, Badd Dolly, and Summer. Elsewhere, Diamond praised the big three's companionship, saying that was how friends were supposed to act.

However, with that said, the Baddies Africa star noted that it was only fair if she and her allies acted the same way.

Baddies Africa season 1 episodes can be streamed on Zeus.

Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.

Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.

For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.

Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.

Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes.

Edited by Raina Saha
