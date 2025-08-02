"Getting sad": Baddies Africa star Summer reacts to Badd Dolly and Ivori's altercation

In the July 27, 2025, episode of Baddies Africa, Badd Dolly and Ivori went head-to-head in a heated altercation. Titled Oh Where Is Dolly, the episode saw the two clash in a brawl that involved the other cast members as well. The argument dissipated only after security stepped in. The morning after, the ladies reflected on the previous night's events, as Summer said:&quot;I can't believe Ivori was running up after losing and losing like that. B**ch, it was getting sad.&quot;The other cast members, split into two groups, one that supported Badd Dolly and the other that sided with Ivori, also shared their opinions on the previous night's fight. While many admitted that the altercation was overbearing, others spent their time criticizing their rivals for intervening and trying to take advantage of the situation. While Summer defended her ally, Badd Dolly, she wondered why Ivori was so hung up on fighting her. At the same time, the Baddies Africa star mentioned that Ivori was never &quot;neutral&quot; as she previously mentioned because she always picked a side, mostly ones that went against Badd Dolly.Baddies Africa star Ivori accuses Summer of causing tension among the cast members View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Baddies Africa stars woke up the morning after the fight, still reeling from its aftereffects. Ivori, during a conversation with Diamond and Pretty P, opined that Summer returned to the show to stir chaos. She explained how Summer was always seen trying to &quot;do s**t&quot; when it was not required. Consequently, Ivori accused her of pretending to be cordial while harboring ill intentions. &quot;You just said you don't wanna fight me, all type of weird s**t, so b**ch, what the f***?&quot; Ivori asked.Elsewhere, Summer chatted with her group members, Badd Dolly and Big Lex, reflecting on the previous night's events and criticizing Ivori for wanting to fight Badd Dolly after losing repeatedly. Upon hearing that, Badd Dolly chimed in, retelling how Ivori's choke-hold dance move rubbed her the wrong way. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Coming down where you at, when you not bothering them in your own space, you bumping, you stepping on my white ones, b**ch, that's disrespectful,&quot; the Baddies Africa star added.She further criticized Ivori for giving pointers to Tavii Babii, assisting her to win a fight against her.Elsewhere, Ivori filled Diamond in on the details of the fight, stating that Badd Dolly left the brawl midway to run to the kitchen to grab a knife as a weapon. While Ivori laughed it off, Diamond was surprised to hear that. Later in the Baddies Africa episode, Summer reflected on her fight with Kay Rixan and stated that she would continue to harbor a grudge against her until she had her share of fights. Kold Killa, in a separate conversation with some of the other girls, noted how frustrated she was with the Badd Dolly and her group's behavior the previous night. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBadd Dolly felt that the other girls allied and became friends &quot;out of fear.&quot; However, Big Lex explained that they joined forces to be considered significant in front of the &quot;big three,&quot; which consisted of her, Badd Dolly, and Summer. Elsewhere, Diamond praised the big three's companionship, saying that was how friends were supposed to act. However, with that said, the Baddies Africa star noted that it was only fair if she and her allies acted the same way.Baddies Africa season 1 episodes can be streamed on Zeus.