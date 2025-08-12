Big Brother season 27 spoilers: Power of Veto winner Katherine decides against using it

Big Brother season 27 episode 16 was released on August 10, 2025. It saw the houseguests under Ava Pearl's Head of Household reign. Her nominees, Keanu Soto, Vince Panaro, and Zach Cornell, remained in danger after Katherine Woodman decided not to use her Power of Veto. The update came through the live feeds section of the house, a CBS initiative that ardent fans are already familiar with. Katherine wasn't the only contestant to not use her power; Zach also didn't pull out his $10,000 power. While the official reason for his decision was kept unknown, his gameplay suggested that he might be doing it to protect Morgan from becoming the replacement nominee. He earned this power in the premiere episode, which stated that he could use his $10,000 to buy his safety, but only after the Power of Veto had been played. It also stated that the Head of Household couldn't reject the transaction. What happened after Big Brother season 27 week 5 veto ceremony? After Katherine Woodman decided against using her power, fans expected Zach to use his. But he knew that in the competition between himself and Vince, he was likely to win because Rachel, Will, Morgan, Ashley, and Kelley would vote for the latter. So if he didn't win the BB Blockbuster, he still had confirmed chances of survival. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, the Big Brother house was prone to changing opinions, so a sudden sway in house mindset was still on the cards. Plus, his eviction was highly possible if he were pitted against Keanu, because Katherine and Mickey both were in the latter's bag. Another major reason for Zach's inaction was that he wanted to keep Morgan safe from the chopping block. In the live feeds section, he confirmed the same by telling Morgan that he didn't want her to get nominated. Morgan appreciated his effort, which meant that she was going to try and persuade others not to vote for him. Ava's nominations on Big Brother season 27Ahead of her decision to nominate Vince, Zach, and Keanu, Ava told the Big Brother cameras that she wanted to evict the &quot;insane&quot; players and keep the level-headed ones. &quot;Ashley Hollis, Kelley Jorgensen, Mickey, Morgan Pope, and Katherine Woodman are a little bit nutso. If we get the levelheaded people out – Vince and Zach… I don’t wanna put Lauren Domingue up. Let them attack each other. I don’t know what I’m saying, I’m just gonna go off vibes,&quot; she said. Ava predicted that Mickey would be done with Ashley and would try to evict her when the time came, so she wouldn't have to. She also said that she wanted the girl alliance of the house to be safe. Ava from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@childofvenusandmars)So she nominated Keanu because of their confrontations leading up to her Head of Household. However, she expected him to win either the Power of Veto or the BB Blockbuster, so she nominated Zach and Vince, her other two targets. She also had her replacements panned out. She decided on putting Morgan up next, followed by Lauren. She also considered Katherine for a brief moment, but the likelihood of it was nullified when Katherine bagged the Veto win. Now it is for the fans to see who among Morgan and Lauren comes in as the replacement nominee. For more updates on Big Brother season 27, fans can follow the show's official Instagram, @bigbrothercbs.