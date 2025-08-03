  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • Big Brother spoilers: Which houseguests were nominated for elimination in week 4?

Big Brother spoilers: Which houseguests were nominated for elimination in week 4?

By Raina Saha
Modified Aug 03, 2025 00:10 GMT
Kelley from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)
Kelley from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Big Brother season 27 aired its latest episode on July 31, 2025, which featured the eviction of Adrian. However, after the segment ended, the Live Feeds went up to reveal the new Head of Household (HOH) and the nominees for week four. According to the events that unfolded, Mickey became the new HOH and she nominated Rylie, Keanu, and Kelley for elimination.

Ad

Mickey had not actually won the HOH competition. She took over the power from Rylie, the one who had earned the position, by using her HOH Investigation power, which she secured during the HOH competition in week three. Mickey's power allowed her to usurp Rylie's throne, but only if he could not guess her identity.

Luckily for Mickey, Rylie failed to guess it. Consequently, she overthrew him. Rylie, who had trusted Keanu and incorrectly guessed Ashley, was upset by the sudden turn of events. As a result, he snapped back at Mickey in a fit of rage, but later apologized.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While considering her nominees, Mickey debated sending Katherine, Rylie's ally, on the block, knowing it was Kelley's birthday on the day of the nomination ceremony. However, after some thought, she nominated Kelley, reserving Katherine as a replacement nominee.

Big Brother season 27 star Rylie was displeased by the sudden turn of events

Ad

During a conversation with Jimmy and Katherine, Rylie confessed that he had not expected to go from being the HOH to landing on the block in less than 12 hours. While Jimmy said it was the nature of the game on Big Brother, he consoled the nominee by saying he could understand how it could upset anyone. However, he assured Rylie that despite being nominated, he would not be going home.

"I think you're good. There's no way you're going home. So, therefore it doesn't f**king matter. You're just touching the block," Jimmy explained.
Ad

Rylie told Jimmy that he did not want him to use the Power of Veto (POV) on him if he won it because he did not wish for Mickey to "have to make a decision like that." Moreover, Rylie did not want someone he "really f***ing cared about" to be put in his place as his replacement.

Ad

The Big Brother houseguest pleaded with Jimmy to ensure that Katherine, someone he had a crush on, was safe from Mickey's game plans. Jimmy promised to do whatever he could, saying:

"I think I might be able to work Mickey a little bit to do that."

Jimmy added that Katherine was "special" and that he would try his best to keep her away from the block. Later, the Big Brother live feeds showed Rylie speaking with Kelley, who was upset with Mickey's decision to nominate her. While Rylie believed everything was God's plan, Kelley expressed her disappointment over having to spend her birthday with "all these fake a**es f***ing smile."

Ad
Ad

In a private chat with Katherine, Rylie confessed that being stripped of the HOH position was a "blow." Regardless, he was confident about winning the Power of Veto and earning immunity.

"I’m a f***ing athlete. Baby, that’s what I do. We’re gonna f***ing go all the way to the end in this game. We’re not just going to the f***ing jury house because after I win the veto this week, let me go back and I’m f***ing HOH next week, and then s**t's going to get interesting, you know what I’m saying?" Rylie said.
Ad

Shortly after, he flirted with Katherine, telling her that he was "hooked" on her and that he felt warm whenever he looked at her. When he stated that he was on the verge of crying, Katherine called him "insane."

Big Brother season 27 episodes can be streamed on Paramount+.

About the author
Raina Saha

Raina Saha

Twitter icon

Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.

Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.

For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.

Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.

Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raina Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications