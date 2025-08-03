Big Brother spoilers: Which houseguests were nominated for elimination in week 4?

Big Brother season 27 aired its latest episode on July 31, 2025, which featured the eviction of Adrian. However, after the segment ended, the Live Feeds went up to reveal the new Head of Household (HOH) and the nominees for week four. According to the events that unfolded, Mickey became the new HOH and she nominated Rylie, Keanu, and Kelley for elimination.Mickey had not actually won the HOH competition. She took over the power from Rylie, the one who had earned the position, by using her HOH Investigation power, which she secured during the HOH competition in week three. Mickey's power allowed her to usurp Rylie's throne, but only if he could not guess her identity.Luckily for Mickey, Rylie failed to guess it. Consequently, she overthrew him. Rylie, who had trusted Keanu and incorrectly guessed Ashley, was upset by the sudden turn of events. As a result, he snapped back at Mickey in a fit of rage, but later apologized.While considering her nominees, Mickey debated sending Katherine, Rylie's ally, on the block, knowing it was Kelley's birthday on the day of the nomination ceremony. However, after some thought, she nominated Kelley, reserving Katherine as a replacement nominee. Big Brother season 27 star Rylie was displeased by the sudden turn of events View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring a conversation with Jimmy and Katherine, Rylie confessed that he had not expected to go from being the HOH to landing on the block in less than 12 hours. While Jimmy said it was the nature of the game on Big Brother, he consoled the nominee by saying he could understand how it could upset anyone. However, he assured Rylie that despite being nominated, he would not be going home.&quot;I think you're good. There's no way you're going home. So, therefore it doesn't f**king matter. You're just touching the block,&quot; Jimmy explained.Rylie told Jimmy that he did not want him to use the Power of Veto (POV) on him if he won it because he did not wish for Mickey to &quot;have to make a decision like that.&quot; Moreover, Rylie did not want someone he &quot;really f***ing cared about&quot; to be put in his place as his replacement. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Big Brother houseguest pleaded with Jimmy to ensure that Katherine, someone he had a crush on, was safe from Mickey's game plans. Jimmy promised to do whatever he could, saying:&quot;I think I might be able to work Mickey a little bit to do that.&quot;Jimmy added that Katherine was &quot;special&quot; and that he would try his best to keep her away from the block. Later, the Big Brother live feeds showed Rylie speaking with Kelley, who was upset with Mickey's decision to nominate her. While Rylie believed everything was God's plan, Kelley expressed her disappointment over having to spend her birthday with &quot;all these fake a**es f***ing smile.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a private chat with Katherine, Rylie confessed that being stripped of the HOH position was a &quot;blow.&quot; Regardless, he was confident about winning the Power of Veto and earning immunity. &quot;I’m a f***ing athlete. Baby, that’s what I do. We’re gonna f***ing go all the way to the end in this game. We’re not just going to the f***ing jury house because after I win the veto this week, let me go back and I’m f***ing HOH next week, and then s**t's going to get interesting, you know what I’m saying?&quot; Rylie said.Shortly after, he flirted with Katherine, telling her that he was &quot;hooked&quot; on her and that he felt warm whenever he looked at her. When he stated that he was on the verge of crying, Katherine called him &quot;insane.&quot;Big Brother season 27 episodes can be streamed on Paramount+.