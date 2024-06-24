Bryton "clears the air" on the body count question in Perfect Match season 2

Bryton Constantin and Elys Hutchinson paired up and explored their connection in Perfect Match season 2 and were together in the season's finale. They participated in the compatibility challenge, shown in the final episode on Friday, June 21, 2024. The challenge saw them answering multiple-choice questions.

However, since their answers differed, the couple lost the point. After this, Bryton released a video, clarifying one aspect of the challenge. In the video, shared on Instagram and TikTok, the Squid Game: The Challenge alum opened up about his and Elys' strategies while taking up the compatibility challenge.

In the final compatibility challenge on Perfect Match season 2, the cast was asked multiple-choice questions, including one about their partners' body count. While Bryton chose 100+ as his answer, Elys chose 1-20, leading them to lose one point.

In his video, Bryton explained that he and Elys had a discussion before the challenge and agreed on choosing the most "outlandish answer." He said that while he did that, Elys didn't stick to it.

"So I had a conversation with Elys before the challenge, and the conversation was: any question that was asked, if there was an outland-ish answer choice that we can pick from, pick that one so we are on the same page," the reality star said.

Perfect Match season 2: Bryton shared a video explaining truth behind the body count answers

Bryton Constantin, one of the contestants on Perfect Match season 2, shared a video on social media, explaining what happened in the season finale. In the video, shared on TikTok and Instagram, he explained what happened before and during the finale compatibility challenge.

Titled (Perfect Match Tea) Body Count Truth, the video saw Bryton elaborate on the compatibility challenge held one day before the Perfect Match season 2 finale. They had to answer five questions, which would be compared with their partners' answers, and if they matched, the couples would get points.

In his video, Bryton shared that he and Elys agreed on selecting a specific answer from the four options before the challenge. He started the video by stating that he needed to "clear the air on" something that happened in the Perfect Match season 2 finale.

He added that he and Elys were matched up and wanted to win the challenge, noting that they wanted to "try and show" their compatibility and "some ways to perform." Citing that he is a former athlete, the Squid Game: The Challenge alum claimed that all he wanted to do was to win and would "look for any edge on how to do that."

He then went on to claim that he and Elys decided that the best way to do that would be to choose the "most outlandish answer" when it was appropriate.

"So figured that she would know when it came because I would know when it came, and we would be on the same page. But yeah, so, the question was body count, and I put 100+ as the answer choice before we had four answers to pick from, so it was whatever, whatever, whatever and then a 100+. So I picked the 100+. She didn’t pick a 100+," Constantin said.

However, during the challenge of the Perfect Match season 2 finale, Bryton ended up choosing 100+ as his answer to the question about body count. Meanwhile, the Too Hot to Handle star chose 1-20 as the body count, leading the pair to have different answers, and they lost a point for this particular answer.

Bryton Constantin also claimed that there was an interview later where he shared his and Elys' plan for what they had agreed on. However, he said that this was not included in Perfect Match season 2.

"I had an interview after the challenge was, so we agreed that that was our plan for, um, but they didn’t put that in, they wanted all to think, that I am……, you know I’m no way. I’m not," Bryton said.

Claiming that it wasn't true, before adding that it was "not cool, in any way." He then added that he wished he "was still a v*rgin," before ending the video, telling fans to have a "great day."

The reality dating show Perfect Match season 2 is available to stream on Netflix along with the first season, which was released in 2023.