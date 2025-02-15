"Changed my life" — Player 424 Courtney reflects on her Beast Games journey and lessons learned

The finale of Beast Games aired on February 13, 2025, bringing the intense competition to an end. The top 10 players had battled through various challenges, alliances, and eliminations, with Jeff emerging as the winner. Two days later, on February 15, 2025, Courtney Ferris, also known as Player 424, joined Respectfully Inspired, a YouTube podcast hosted by Aussie, aka Player 435, to discuss her experience on the show.

During the conversation, Courtney reflected on her journey in the competition, highlighting key moments that shaped her experience. She stated,

"Beast Games literally changed my life, but so did this guy, and I’m really excited to let you guys get to know me."

Courtney revealed that she believed from the start that she would reach the top 10 in Beast Games. She spoke about her mindset, strategy, and approach to challenges, including her belief that her strongest performances often happen on the first attempt at something new.

Competing in Beast Games and reaching the top 10

Courtney entered Beast Games with the mindset of going as far as possible while having fun. She mentioned that she was not focused on the prize money but on testing her limits and pushing herself in the competition. Looking back at her performance, she acknowledged that while she played the game well, there were moments where luck played a role.

She spoke about her approach to challenges, explaining that she performed well in mental and physical tasks early on but later found herself relying on strategic decisions and social connections.

"I went into the game knowing that I was just going to have fun, but at the same time, I told myself I would go as far as possible," she said.

She added,

"I wasn’t even thinking about the money. I just wanted to challenge myself and see what I was capable of."

When asked about competing in a second season, Courtney shared that she would likely play differently. She reflected on how she usually prioritizes others over herself and how the game taught her to focus on looking out for her own progress. She explained that in reality, players needed to be "aggressive" in claiming what they deserved while maintaining respect for others.

Courtney Ferris on her perspective about shift in competition

As the game reached the top 10, Courtney noticed a shift in dynamics. In the beginning, everyone worked together and got along well, she felt that the later rounds became more individualistic.

"When it became the top 10, everything changed. Before that, we were all helping each other. But once we got to the end, people started playing more for themselves," she explained.

One of the major moments in the finale was the coin flip twist, where a contestant had the chance to turn $5 million into $10 million with a single flip. Courtney shared that she knew right away that she would not have taken that risk. However, she encouraged Gage, who ultimately decided to go for it and succeeded.

"I had no doubt in my mind that he was going to get that right," she said.

Courtney’s journey ended during the ball-throwing challenge in the top six. She explained that the challenge put her in a difficult position, as she had to choose between targeting stronger players or aiming at those she was closest to in the game.

Beast Games episodes are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

