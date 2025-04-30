Cheat: Unfinished Business episode 4 recap — Couples face therapy challenge while new attractions cause tension

Cheat: Unfinished Business returned on April 30, 2025, with episode 4 titled The Wall Comes Down. The episode picked up from the intense conversation between Paul, Liam, and Olivia, where Liam had admitted to cheating. Paul asked Olivia if "a crumb" was enough, to which she said she deserved "a loaf."

She agreed with Paul’s comment about putting Liam on a pedestal. Liam apologised to Olivia,

“You’re the only person that matters,” he added.

In her confessional, Olivia said she felt “relief” that he had finally accepted the truth. Paul and Amanda later discussed the idea of holding another “reckoning room” session that night. The group meeting brought various tensions and honest exchanges, where couples confronted their issues in front of the others.

The episode closed with the announcement of group therapy sessions and a written exercise where each couple shared what they loved about each other.

Reckoning room sparks new conversations and truths in Cheat: Unfinished Business

Amanda started the reckoning room by checking in with Dan and Rebecca in episode 4 of Cheat: Unfinished Business. Dan addressed the group, asking who found his speech last time insincere. Kieran raised his hand,

“She’s been waiting this entire time and then at the click of a finger you managed to come up with the perfect speech,” he explained.

Dan responded that they don’t know him well enough to judge. He apologised to Rebecca and said he wanted to work on their relationship. Andre and Steph both agreed to continue working through their issues. Conor reassured Lucia, saying, “I’m 100% into this for us to work,” and promised to “climb mountains” for her, if she could let go of the past.

Kieran and Amberly said they were hearing “positive” things about each other, while Biggs told Rebecca G he genuinely wanted to fix things.

“I can’t just forgive and forget. I’m being honest here,” she responded.

Liam publicly admitted to sleeping with someone three years ago, calling it a moment of honesty in Cheat: Unfinished Business. When Paul asked why he had lied, Liam explained that he wasn’t willing to go through another 10 years of trying to gain her "trust back.” She asked if he would make her a priority, and he replied, “Of course, I will.”

Therapy exercise reveals what couples value in each other

Paul later announced the beginning of group therapy, and couples were brought in one at a time in Cheat: Unfinished Business. Jazz and Craig were first. Paul said they hadn’t even “acknowledged” each other when they entered, and Amanda warned their “pride” could harm the relationship.

They were asked to list things they loved and appreciated about each other. Craig mentioned Jazz’s “sense of humour,” and Jazz noted his “generosity.” Craig joked that his second favourite thing about her was her smile and she shared it was his “eight pack,” which made everyone laugh.

Other couples followed, with each pair sharing responses in the same format. The activity allowed everyone to reflect on their relationships and listen to what their partners valued most about them. For some, it helped clear tension, while for others, it highlighted emotional distance. Conor said that he didn't love Lucia but he cared for her. This made her cry.

The session encouraged more openness ahead of the next phase. The episode ended after the full group completed the activity and the wall between them was taken down — marking that the couples are now officially no longer separated.

New episodes of Cheat: Unfinished Business is currently streaming on Netflix.

