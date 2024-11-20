"Chip on my shoulder" — Rhythm + Flow star Būnduke aims to prove his rap skills

The much-anticipated Rhythm + Flow season 2 is finally here, dropping its first four episodes on Netflix on November 20. The competition, judged by industry giants DJ Khaled, Ludacris, and Latto, aims to find hip-hop’s next big star.

Among the standout contestants is Būnduke, a rising rapper with an inspiring backstory. Reflecting on his journey from Jacksonville, Florida, to the global stage. Būnduke shared his journey in episode 4, stating,

“I always had that chip on my shoulder to prove myself and show people, hey man, ‘I'm just as good and better.’”

With a $250,000 cash prize at stake, contestants are bringing their best to Atlanta, the heart of American hip-hop. For Būnduke, the competition is about more than just winning—it’s about representing his roots, overcoming challenges, and proving his worth in a genre that demands authenticity and resilience.

Rhythm + Flow: Būnduke’s journey

Būnduke’s story begins in South Sudan, where his family fled civil war to start a new life in Jacksonville as war refugees. Born in the U.S., he faced unique challenges early on, including a brachial plexus injury that limited the use of his right arm. He revealed,

“Growing up as an immigrant, people don’t really relate to you. I’m mad tall. I’m dark-skinned. My arm is completely different than everybody else’s. So kids always made fun of me.”

Despite these hurdles, Būnduke found solace and expression in rap. His determination to rise above societal barriers shaped his artistic voice. He acknowledges these struggles openly, often weaving them into his music, which resonates deeply with his audience.

Judges praise his originality

In Episode 4 of Rhythm + Flow, Būnduke’s group cypher performance turned heads, particularly for its cultural authenticity. Ludacris commended him for rapping in Arabic, stating,

“I just gotta say it, Būnduke. Like just the simple fact that you came out here... and I love that you rapped in Arabic or what you just did. And, uh, that to me sticks out.”

Latto added, “Originality,” while humorously addressing the identity challenges he shared: “Who said you ain’t African enough?”

Būnduke reflected on this feedback, explaining how it resonated with his experience of straddling two cultures.

“It’s like black people don’t really rock with me. White people don’t really rock with me. So it’s like me fitting into the black culture… I felt some type of way. But I was like, nah, this is real criticism. So let me apply it rather than deny it.”

From Jacksonville to Netflix

Joining Rhythm + Flow Season 2 is a major milestone in Būnduke’s journey. On Instagram, he shared his excitement:

“From Juba to Jacksonville, and now to Netflix. #VillageToTheVille.”

The rapper expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent his hometown, Duval County, as well as his South Sudanese heritage.

Būnduke’s achievements before the show also highlight his dedication. From performing in France to appearing on CNN, rapping on Kai Cenat’s stream, and even participating in a Pictionary TV game show.

The mission of Rhythm + Flow

Season 2 of Rhythm + Flow promises to celebrate hip-hop as an art form that uplifts voices often unheard. As co-executive producer Dionne Harmon noted,

“It truly is an art form that allows people to express themselves when they often don’t feel like they have another outlet.”

The competition’s format emphasizes more than just lyrical skill—it demands star quality, stage presence, and the ability to connect with an audience. For Būnduke, this platform represents a chance to showcase his craft and prove his staying power in the industry.

Episodes 1- 4 of Rhythm + Flow are available to stream on Netflix.

