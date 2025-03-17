“Come on, seriously” - Married to Medicine star King makes his feelings known about Greg pushing charges against him

Married to Medicine season 11 continues to highlight conflicts among cast members. The latest episode, which aired on March 16, focused on a tense situation involving Quad Webb, her partner King, and her ex-husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford. In the episode, King addressed Greg's decision to file an incident report against him.

“But I don’t get it. You start a fight and then you want to file a police report, incident report... I mean, that’s just the only way they thought they could get back at us,” he said, speaking to Quad.

He later expressed his disappointment in a confessional, stating:

“It’s very disappointing that another Black man would even attempt to file attempted charges on me... But attempted charges? Like, come on, seriously?”

Quad made it clear that she wanted to avoid further confrontation, stating she did not want to see the Luncefords at the party. She added that she did not want to be around them ever again.

Married to Medicine: Quad and King’s conversation about Greg

In the Married to Medicine episode, Quad and King discussed the situation surrounding Greg's legal move. King expressed his belief that Greg's actions were an attempt to remove them from social circles.

“Because they had no legitimate complaint. Like there wasn't any kind of physical contact. There weren't any real threats made or anything like that. I just underspoke facts,” he told Quad.

Quad echoed his sentiments and appreciated their friends' efforts to prevent an unwanted confrontation. She revealed in a confessional:

“I really do appreciate Toya for saying, 'Hey, you don’t have to worry about running into the law enforcement tonight.' That she’s going to stagger the time where they leave and we come in.”

King expressed sympathy for Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Eugene Harris, stating that they were unfairly caught in the middle. In his confessional, he remarked that Greg’s unpredictable actions had put them in a difficult position, which he believed was unnecessary.

What else happened in the Married to Medicine episode

Aside from the ongoing tension between Quad, King, and Greg, the Married to Medicine episode also featured Toya and Eugene dealing with the theme party and Eugene's injury. During a confessional, Toya explained how Eugene injured his foot.

“Our golf cart, it ran out of gas. Eugene decided he wanted to help the tow truck man do the tow truck man’s job. And his foot got in the way,” she said.

Eugene confirmed the incident, stating in his own confessional, “That is all true.” The couple also had a lighthearted discussion about historical accuracy in entertainment. Toya expressed her excitement about the event they were attending, saying:

“I did. I did. I almost feel like I was a part of this era.”

Eugene corrected her by pointing out that the time period she referred to was fictional, stating, “Bridgerton is a fantasy.” Toya appeared surprised, responding, “But I thought it was based off of a true story.” Eugene clarified, “No.”

In another scene from Married to Medicine, Toya reassured Lateasha about the event, recalling their FaceTime conversation. She explained that she had told Lateasha directly that she was welcome to attend her party. However, she admitted she was unsure if Lateasha had convinced Greg to attend. Eugene also weighed in, saying:

“Even if we have disagreements, still be able to come together. For a nice event.”

Toya later shared her strategy to avoid conflict at the event, explaining that she planned to set aside a specific time for the Luncefords. She decided they could attend the cocktail hour from 8 pm to 9 pm to mingle with guests. Eugene playfully likened it to a fairy tale, joking that their carriage would turn into a pumpkin at nine. Toya confirmed:

“Absolutely. And they will be carried off. Wow. Into the sunset.”

Married to Medicine reunion part 1 will air on Sunday, March 23, on Bravo.

