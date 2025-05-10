"Comedy of errors" — The Amazing Race's Brett and Mark on their Strasbourg elimination 

The Amazing Race season 37, episode 10 aired on May 7, 2025. In this episode, Brett and Mark were eliminated after reaching the Pit Stop last during the Strasbourg, France leg. In an exclusive interview with GoldDerby on May 9, they reflected on their elimination.

Their journey through this leg included several challenges, such as identifying countries they had visited, a water jousting Roadblock, and a cheese identification task. Navigation issues began early in the episode when they arrived at the wrong Council of Europe building.

Later, they also lost the Roadblock challenge, which led to a 10-minute penalty. Although they caught up with other teams during the cheese task, they struggled to make up for the earlier delays.

Speaking after the episode, Brett said,

“No one would give us directions. We asked four or five groups of people. It was a snowball effect of trying to get to the Pit Stop. It was almost a comedy of errors.”

With their elimination, four teams now remain in the competition.

“I stress-panicked”: Mark reflects on Roadblock decision in The Amazing Race

Brett and Mark’s challenges started early in the Strasbourg legin The Amazing Race. After arriving in France, they accidentally drove to the wrong location due to identical addresses listed under different ZIP codes. Mark explained, “The exact same address exists twice in Strasbourg — on two different sides of the city — and we chose the wrong one.”

This mistake delayed them heading into the Roadblock, where Mark had to face Josiah in a water joust. Mark lost, resulting in a 10-minute penalty. Looking back on the choice,

“I stress-panicked and chose myself to do [the Roadblock] even though I have no center of gravity, I hate the water… It should have been [Brett],” he said.

Brett added that they made a quick decision without weighing their options:

“In that moment I should have [interjected]. If we had thought about it, we would have chosen me… But whoever lost their first joust won their second one because they learned. We were at a disadvantage anyway.”

Despite the penalty, they reached the cheese identification task while other teams were still there. They managed to complete it, then moved on to the Detour.

Strasbourg leg tasks and final moments

After completing the cheese task at La Cloche à Fromage, Brett and Mark chose the “For the Birds” Detour, which required teams to build a stork nest. According to them, the task appeared simple but took longer than expected in The Amazing Race.

Brett said, “It seems like a really simple task,” while Mark added, “We were just not firing on all cylinders that day.” Multiple failed attempts allowed other teams to pass them, increasing their urgency as they moved on to the final clue at Strasbourg Cathedral. Their last chance came during the drive to the Pit Stop.

“There was nobody around to ask for directions. We were fighting for last and decided to follow Alyssa and Josiah to the Pit Stop and beat them in a foot race. We threw a hail Mary,” Mark explained.

However, they lost track of Alyssa and Josiah, accidentally passed Han and Holden, and ended up lost again in the town square.

“We ended up losing them very quickly and we ended up getting lost, passing Han and Holden, and ending up in the town square,” Brett recalled.

They eventually found the Pit Stop but arrived last in The Amazing Race. Despite the outcome, the couple said they were long-time fans of the show and appreciated the experience, especially the Bulgaria leg, which they called their favourite.

The Amazing Race episodes air every Wednesday on CBS.

