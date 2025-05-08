"WAS SUPPOSED TO MAKE THAT FINALE"— The Amazing Race fans react to Brett and Mark's shocking elimination

The Amazing Race season 37 episode 10 saw the remaining teams make their way to Germany for the next leg of the race. They took a flight to Frankfurt, followed by all the teams traveling to Strasbourg, to start the race.

Each team got into their marked cars and made their way to the Council of Europe with Han and Holden in the lead. Although all the teams eventually made it to their destination, Brett and Mark lost their way and were the last team to find the clue.

As the episode progressed, the team continued to lag behind and were the last team to meet Phil Keoghan at the pit stop, which eliminated them from the show. Fans online reacted to Brett and Mark's elimination and were upset to see them go. One person wrote on X:

"OMG I'M SO DISSAPOINTED AND SAD RIGHT NOW. BRETT & MARK WAS SUPPOSED TO MAKE THAT FINALE !!!! GOD DAMN IT INTUITION OF DIRECTIONS. BUT THEY WERE ONE HELL OF A TEAM !!!!! BRETT GREAT JOB YOU KILLED IT. MARK THE DRAG RACE FANDOM IS SO PROUD OF YOU !!!!"

"Brett and Mark leaving while Jonathan and Holden are still among us. The tv universe hates us," a fan commented.

"Noooo so sad to see them go! Was hoping Brett and Mark would be in the finale. They are such kind people. Hoping there is another fan favorite race soon," a tweet read.

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37 said they would have rather seen Brett and Mark continue than Jonathan and Ana:

"Would’ve rather seen Brett and Mark in the finale than Jonathan and Ana ugh … Holden and Hans could’ve left too," a person wrote.

"I would've rather seen Mark/Brett there than the other 2 but they lost fair & square. This is one of the only shows where you win/lose based solely on your choices. No voting, no convincing others you should win. If you go home, you can only blame yourself," a fan commented.

"Brett and Mark made a grave error - don't ever forego getting directions and think you're going to follow another team," a tweet read.

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37 further said:

"Aww…not Brett and Mark!! You guys are a strong team, just horrible navigators," a person wrote.

"Oh no smh. Brett and Mark… they were so close…" a fan commented.

"I'm proud of us"— Mark reflects on his and Brett's journey after their elimination from The Amazing Race season 37 episode 10

In The Amazing Race season 37 episode 10, the teams made their way from Italy to Germany for the next leg of the race. As compared to episode 9, Brett and Mark lost their footing at the beginning of the episode after losing their way trying to find the Council of Europe. However, they correctly answer which countries they visited while on the show and advance to Pont Couverts.

They arrived at the Roadblock but had to face a 10-minute penalty since they were the last team. The The Amazing Race season 37 team made their way to La Cloche for their next task, which required them to correctly identify nine types of cheese.

Since Alyssa and Josiah used their Express Pass, it put Brett and Mark slightly behind them. However, both teams arrived at the Detour almost at the same time.

Brett and Mark were the last team to reach the Pit Stop and were eliminated from the show. Before leaving, they emotionally reflected upon their The Amazing Race season 37 journey.

"We had a hard day. I'm proud of us. I'm proud of us because I feel like we are strong and we fought really hard," Mark said as he hugged an emotional Brett.

Fans online reacted to the team's elimination from the CBS show and were upset to see them go.

Tune in next week on Wednesday, May 15 to watch the remaining teams compete in the season finale of The Amazing Race season 37 on CBS.

