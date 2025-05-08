Who went home in The Amazing Race season 37 episode 10? Details explored

The Amazing Race season 37 aired a new episode on May 7, 2025, with the remaining five teams racing through Strasbourg, France. The leg included a series of mental and physical challenges, from answering a European geography question at the Council of Europe to water jousting at Pont Couverts.

Teams also faced a cheese identification task and a Detour involving either laundry or birdhouse building before racing to the Pit Stop at Table D’Orientation.

Along the way, route errors, delayed decisions, and in-team tensions shaped the outcome of the leg. Brett and Mark were eliminated at the end of the episode, following a 10-minute penalty for losing the Head-to-Head challenge and getting lost multiple times during the drive. With only four teams left, the episode set the stage for the two-part finale in the upcoming week.

Brett and Mark eliminated after penalty and navigation issues in The Amazing Race

This episode of The Amazing Race began with the teams heading to the Council of Europe, where they needed to answer a question about countries visited that are part of the council. Carson & Jack, Han & Holden, and Jonathan & Ana got it right quickly. Alyssa & Josiah struggled at first, while Brett & Mark were delayed due to navigation issues.

The Head-to-Head Roadblock at Pont Couverts required water jousting. One team member had to knock an opponent into the water to proceed. Han defeated Carson, and Carson then beat Jonathan. Josiah lost to Jonathan, and in the final match, Mark fell into the water, meaning Brett & Mark incurred a 10-minute penalty. Han and Holden received their next clue and advanced early in the leg.

At the cheese shop, teams had to identify nine cheeses. Josiah hesitated to use their Express Pass. Alyssa said that they were "wasting time," but they still waited. When they finally used the pass, Brett & Mark had caught up and completed the task. The delay might have cost Alyssa & Josiah a better finish.

Detour decisions and final placements at the Pit Stop

The Detour required teams to choose between washing garments in "Out to Dry" or assembling a bird structure in "For the Birds." Carson & Jack completed the laundry task quickly and were first to reach the Pit Stop at Table D’Orientation, winning a trip to Helsinki. Han & Holden, and Jonathan & Ana followed soon after.

During the drive to the Detour, Ana and Jonathan argued in The Amazing Race. Jonathan said Ana was “a terrible partner” and blamed her for navigation issues. Ana replied that he was not doing anything to help her either, showing tension in their teamwork.

Brett & Mark finished their bird structure just after Alyssa & Josiah, but both teams struggled with directions. Ultimately, Brett & Mark arrived last at the Pit Stop, and the 10-minute penalty sealed their fate. Phil informed them they had been eliminated from the race, just short of the finale.

With Brett & Mark gone, the final four teams heading into the two-part finale are Carson & Jack, Han & Holden, Jonathan & Ana, and Alyssa & Josiah. These teams will compete in the last legs of the race for the $1 million prize in The Amazing Race.

Each has faced its share of challenges, from Detour disagreements to navigation errors, but they’ve made it through. As the finale approaches, strategy, speed, and teamwork will be more important than ever.

The next episodes of The Amazing Race will air on May 14 and 15, 2025, on CBS.

