"Confused in a lot of different ways" - Perfect Match's Sandy shares her honest feelings with Louis after a date with JR

Perfect Match season 3 returned to screens with a new set of episodes (7-9) on August 8, 2025. In episode 9, titled Split it or Quit it, multiple cast members had their relationships tested. Among them were Louis and Sandy, who hit a rough patch after the latter went on a date with her ex-partner, JR, and returned feeling unsure about her connection with Louis.In a private chat with her match, Sandy shared what was on her mind, upsetting Louis.&quot;I'm just coming here to let you know how I'm feeling because I am feeling overwhelmed, and, like, confused in a lot of different ways. And on top of it, it's like I am on a date with somebody that I do have a history with, and, like, there are certain feelings and emotions that are surfacing,&quot; Sandy said.The Perfect Match star had dated JR when the two starred in The Ultimatum. However, by the end of the experiment, the two went their separate ways. Sandy reunited with JR on Perfect Match, which brought back unresolved feelings, causing cracks in her existing relationship with Louis.Perfect Match alum Louis contemplates leaving the show after noticing Sandy and JR's chemistry View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier in episode 9, Rachel and Ray won the final compatibility challenge of the season and decided to send Sandy on a date with JR, convinced the two had &quot;unfinished business.&quot;Before meeting with JR, Sandy told the cameras that Louis was her perfect match, which was why she believed her date would have to work hard to make her think otherwise. While Sandy felt unsure, JR was determined to rekindle his connection with her.Consequently, during their date, the Perfect Match star tried to convince Sandy to change her mind and experience the remainder of the series with him. However, Sandy clarified that although she appreciated his interest in her, she had developed &quot;real feelings&quot; for Louis.Sandy (Image via Instagram/ @sandy_gal)JR immediately reminded Sandy of how Louis betrayed her by kissing other women at the boys' mixer in episode 7. He stated that if Louis had genuine feelings for her, he would never have hurt her. JR then tried to portray himself as a better option, saying he would always be respectful of her.The Perfect Match star went on to say that Sandy looked like a &quot;babysitter&quot; whenever Louis was around. With that, he recommended that she date someone who was her &quot;equal.&quot;While speaking to the cameras, Sandy expressed that although she was a &quot;s*cker for Louis,&quot; she was aware of the type of person he was. JR, on the other hand, was someone she knew and was comfortable with. Consequently, she was torn between the two of them, struggling to make a decision.Louis (Image via Instagram/ @louis_russell)After Sandy and JR returned to the villa, Louis pulled Sandy aside for a chat to see where her head was at. He was taken aback when Sandy shared that she had &quot;mixed feelings&quot; about her situation, unsure who to match with.&quot;Sandy is concerned about our connection. That's wild,&quot; Louis reacted.The Perfect Match star mentioned that Sandy was the only person he was interested in, and if he could not be with her, he might as well leave the show.Shortly after, while Sandy chatted with JR, Louis told the cameras that he would not wait for her to come to him, implying that he wanted to take matters into his own hands. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers uncertain about Louis and Sandy's future.Perfect Match season 3 is streaming exclusively on Netflix.