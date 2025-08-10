What happened between Juliette, Carrington, and Scott in Perfect Match season 3 episode 9?

Perfect Match season 3 released three new episodes (7-9) on August 8, 2025. In episode 9, titled Split it or Quit it, Juliette got into a troubling situation with Scott after matching with him in the previous episode. Tensions escalated and tempers flared after Scott saw Juliette holding hands with Carrington, whom she was sent on a date with by the winners of the compatibility challenge. Scott, who was previously paired with Rachel, sparked a connection with Juliette at the boys' mixer in episode 7. The pair kept up their flirtatious banter, making Rachel realize that her relationship with Scott had reached a dead end. Consequently, she moved on with Ray.Scott and Juliette continued to explore their connection and finally matched in episode 8 of Perfect Match. However, things went south after Ray and Rachel sent Juliette on a date with Carrington. On their date, Juliette made some surprising remarks about Scott's age, which Carrington planned to use to his advantage.Matters heightened after Scott saw the two holding hands. He confronted Juliette, who snapped back at him for making a big deal out of a trivial matter. Juliette shares her honest feelings about Scott with Carrington in episode 9 of Perfect Match season 3 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRachel and Ray headed to the last boardroom meeting of the season, having won the final compatibility challenge. Host Nick Lachey informed the pair that they had to select two female contestants and set them up on dates with two male singles on the board. Rachel decided to pair Juliette with Carrington, although they had been on a date once before, because she felt that her newly formed connection with Scott was based on strategy and was an attempt to remain on the show. After Juliette was delivered the news, she told the cameras that despite being &quot;super confident&quot; in her connection with Scott, she looked forward to the date because she got bored easily. Scott, on the other hand, was apprehensive about his match's date.Carrington (Image via Instagram/@c_rod003)On the date, Juliette opened up about her parents' marriage, noting how they had been together for 37 years. She then mentioned that she had never spoken about her family with Scott, surprising Carrington. While speaking to the Perfect Match cameras, the female cast member admitted that Carrington seemed &quot;more promising&quot; in comparison to Scott. As a result, she felt conflicted. Later in the episode, Juliette complained about Scott's age, saying he was only 23, which was four years younger than she was.&quot;I don't think I can really be with someone that's younger,&quot; she added.When asked by Carrington, Juliette confirmed that Scott was not her &quot;perfect match.&quot; Juliette from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Instagram/@julietteporter)Soon after, Carrington and Juliette returned to the villa, holding hands. Scott was unhappy to see them together, as he told the cameras that Juliette's behavior was &quot;absolutely insane.&quot; Feeling frustrated, Scott turned her away when she tried to hug him. During a private conversation, Juliette told Scott that she was allowed to go on dates without having to worry about his reaction. When Scott said that he was entitled to his feelings, Juliette mentioned that his reaction was &quot;a little extreme.&quot; The male cast member added that Juliette's chemistry with Carrington was a &quot;big deal&quot; to him.&quot;Sorry, are we in kindergarten?&quot; Juliette opined.Scott from Perfect Match (Image via Instagram/@scottvds17)The conversation was interrupted by Nick Lachey, who asked the cast members to have fun since it was their last mixer. However, the tension persisted between Scott and Juliette. Elsewhere, Carrington tried to reconnect with Rachel, but was turned down. He then strategized to let &quot;Juliette and Scott have a terrible night&quot; so his chances of matching with Juliette would increase. The segment ended on a cliffhanger, with the preview of episode 10 showing Carrington telling Scott that Juliette did not see him as her perfect match.Perfect Match episodes are streaming now exclusively on Netflix.