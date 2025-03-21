“Could’ve ended a little better”— Love is Blind: Sweden star Jakob makes his feelings known for Emmelie

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 premiered on March 13 with the first four episodes. These documented the participants getting to know each other in the pods, falling in love, getting engaged, and going on their honeymoon. Episodes 5 to 8 were released on March 20, and saw the couples moving in together to test out their compatibility in the real world.

Jakob and Karolina were one such couple, who moved in together in episode 5. In episode 7, they met other participants of the season, who some of them had dated in pods.

Jakob dated both Emmelie and Karolina while he was in the pods, and shared his vulnerabilities with them both. This had become a reason for their feud because the ladies weren't happy with his equal affinity with them both. When Jakob met Emmelie for the first time after she left him in the pods, he had a conversation with her.

"It still could've ended a little better," he said.

He said this after Emmelie let him know the reason for her leaving the pods without telling him. She told him that she felt like Jakob wasn't being honest with her because he was saying the same romantic things to Karolina as well. Jakob said it was a misunderstanding because he did mean everything he said to her.

Emmelie and Jakob's conversation on Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 7

Before meeting Jakob, Emmelie came to a confessional to say that she felt like Jakob was "double-dealing"— was telling her what she wanted to hear, and was also telling Karolina what she wanted to hear. Once she met him, she asked him if he understood why she left the show. Jakob said he did get it but not fully.

So she clarified that she told herself before entering the experiment that:

"If I get the slightest bad gut feeling about some guy, I won't keep seeing him."

She added that she didn't want to be with a person who was "sugarcoating" things or lying to her. Reflecting on what went down in the Love is Blind: Sweden pods, Emmelie stated that he opened up to Karolina about one of his vulnerabilities and also told her that she was the only one who he had shared it with, which was wrong because he shared the same with Emmelie too.

Jakob stated that he didn't mean to hurt Karolina or Emmelie. Adding that he thought the latter was a "really wonderful person". He said that he had to make his decision on who to be with, and he chose Karolina. Emmelie said that she was totally fine with that, it was the other stuff that was bothersome.

Towards the end of their Love is Blind: Sweden meeting, Jakob said:

"Still it was still really nice, getting to sit down and talk to you."

Emmelie quipped saying maybe that was how it was meant to be, to which Jakob said he wished for a better ending to their story.

He then took to a Love is Blind: Sweden confessional to say that Emmelie was one of the 15 girls he had dated in the pods, and he was glad that he got a chance to get things right and end their experience on the best terms. He clarified that they had a good time in the pods but it ended when he chose Karolina.

New episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 come out on March 27, only on Netflix.

