Deal or No Deal Island host Joe Manganiello reveals unexpected fire malfunction in recent episode

Deal or No Deal Island host Joe Manganiello recently discussed an incident on the show during an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly on March 11, 2025. Manganiello, who also serves as the game master and executive producer, addressed a fire malfunction that occurred during one of the challenges in season 2, episode 10 of the show.

Reflecting on the moment, he said:

"That big fire explosion wasn't actually meant to go off there."

Manganiello initially thought it was part of the setup and continued with the game, remarking that it became a notable moment in the episode. In the same episode, Parvati and CK went for the same case at the wrong moment, while David convinced Phillip to take a risk for the $75,000 cash prize. The episode, Money to Burn, concluded with Phillip being eliminated from the game after David's strategic move.

Joe Manganiello reveals what happened during the fire incident in Deal or No Deal Island

While talking about the event, the Deal or No Deal Island host gave details about what happened in the episode, sharing:

"When all of the players jumped, I just went with it. I'll say, it made for a great moment in the episode, but it wasn't supposed to be that big."

He clarified that the fire explosion was unplanned and happened by mistake. The contestants' reactions were genuine, and Manganiello quickly adapted to the situation, making it an exciting moment for viewers. Manganiello described the contestants' reaction as:

"That had to be fun when the flames jumped up on cue and the contestants freaked out."

Highlights from the rest of the episode

Manganiello discussed several key moments from the latest episode of Deal or No Deal Island. One major event involved contestants CK and Parvati, who mistakenly attempted to grab the same case at the same moment. This error significantly impacted their strategy in the game. Manganiello reflected on this, saying:

"CK and Parvati were pissed, and David basically worked out his own Banker's Personal Offer if you think about it. He gut-checked Phillip to see if he'd give up power in the game for $75,000, and his bargain worked."

Another moment featured contestant David and his interaction with Phillip Solomon. David persuaded Phillip to take a significant risk by chasing after a $75,000 cash prize. Phillip trusted David and followed his advice, but this decision resulted in consequences for Phillip's position in the competition.

Manganiello explained exactly how this decision affected Phillip:

"If Phillip could have hung on for a few minutes longer and let go on a higher case worth more than the $1.5M that CK and Parvati were stuck with, he could have walked away with the $75,000 as the last person left."

Manganiello also pointed out that David had made a deal with Phillip earlier, promising they would work together. Despite this, Phillip found himself eliminated from the game because he trusted David's advice.

Manganiello said that CK wasn't afraid to make a move, and he saw it as a "strength." He added that she hadn't hesitated to speak up or create some enemies during the game, yet she had reached the final four despite all that.

Deal or No Deal Island host Joe Mangeniallo further added that he wouldn't "recommend" playing the game the way she has at certain points, but somehow, it has worked for her and has made her one of the more intriguing players from a season of "great characters."

New episodes of Deal or No Deal Island air every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on NBC.

