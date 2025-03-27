Deal or No Deal Island host Joe Manganiello terms David’s $5.8 million win "meant to be"

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 came to an end on March 25, 2025, with a high-stakes finale that saw David Genat walk away with $5.8 million. The next day, March 26, host and executive producer Joe Manganiello reflected on the episode in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly. While describing the finale as “miraculous," he also recalled supporting the contestant quietly.

Ad

“There was just something in the air that night. It was meant to be,” Joe added.

Throughout the season, Manganiello provided insights as the game master on Banker's Island, but the finale presented something different. It featured a final game between David and the Banker, where each decision brought greater risk and tension.

During his interview, Joe shared behind-the-scenes details, including private moments with David and a chaotic Temple Talk that didn’t make it to air. Manganiello also revealed how he remained silent during David’s reflective moments, supporting him quietly as he made one of the biggest decisions in the show’s history.

Ad

Trending

David’s high-stakes decisions and behind-the-scenes tension in Deal or No Deal Island

Ad

During the final game in Deal or No Deal Island, David faced a series of million-dollar offers from the Banker. At one point, he turned down $2.9 million and continued playing. Joe Manganiello described watching David pace through the jungle, often wandering alone in silence.

The host noted that the contestant looked like he was having "a conversation with the trees" and "the stars in the sky." He also spoke about observing David kiss a medallion around his neck and believed he was connecting with his children and late father during the final moments.

Ad

Joe never interrupted and instead offered silent support and stated that he gave David "the tiniest gesture" that he could sit next to the host. Joe added that he tilted a fan to keep David cool during their quiet moments together.

As the offers increased, the tension rose among the cast, crew, and executives. The production team grew nervous about the possibility of David losing everything.

Ad

The insurance team of Deal or No Deal Island even had to remind producers not to interfere with the outcome. Despite the pressure, Joe stayed calm and let David lead the pace. He asked the contestant if he was ready before he returned to the podium every time. David repeatedly responded with “No deal,” creating an increasing build-up to his final decision.

Unseen Temple Talk and Joe’s final reflection on David’s win

Ad

Ad

One major moment that didn’t air was the Temple Talk, which Joe described as “equal parts hilarious and insane.” He recalled Seychelle confronting David about not inviting her into “The Family” and joking about being his “side piece.” Meanwhile, Parvati joined in with a mocking gesture of stirring oatmeal.

Luke and Dr. Will also added to the chaos, including a conversation about a mystery cast member’s behaviour during the night. Joe said the energy was unpredictable, describing it as “Welcome to Animal House.” Despite all this, the focus remained on David’s game in Deal or No Deal Island.

Ad

As the offers kept rising, David continued rejecting them. This led to concerns about whether he would walk away with a small amount or change the game’s history. Joe later reflected on the outcome, acknowledging the impact of what took place.

“There is only one person with the combination of guts, luck, and reckless self-belief to do what David did,” he said.

Joe said it was one of the most incredible things he had ever witnessed. According to him, what David accomplished felt "impossible," and he hoped viewers could understand just how extraordinary the moment was.

Ad

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episodes are currently available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback