“Did you sleep with that girl?”— 90 Day Fiancé star Megan confronts Juan about his involvement with another woman

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 4 aired on Sunday, March 9, 2025, on TLC. The latest episode saw Juan David Daza admit to cheating on his fiancée, Jessica Parsons, during a night out with her friends.

The confession came after repeated questioning from Jessica’s co-worker, Megan, who had confronted Juan about the allegations both in Colombia and Wyoming. During the episode, Megan directly asked Juan,

“Did you sleep with that girl?”

After previously denying any wrongdoing, Juan finally admitted, “I did.” This revelation marked a turning point in his relationship with Jessica, as she had stood by him despite her friends’ suspicions.

Before the confession on 90 Day Fiancé, Juan expressed frustration over Megan’s involvement in their relationship, arguing that he had already made significant sacrifices, including quitting his job and moving to Wyoming.

What happened with Juan and Jessica in 90 Day Fiancé?

Juan’s move to Torrington, Wyoming, had already been challenging before his confession. In previous episodes of 90 Day Fiancé, he discovered that Jessica and her three sons lived in close quarters, which raised privacy concerns. Juan had also struggled to adjust to life in Wyoming, describing it as slow and different compared to his experience on a cruise ship.

Before heading to a local bar with Jessica’s friends, Juan spoke to her about his concerns regarding Megan. He felt that she had been too involved in their relationship, adding that their dynamic had been tense since her visit to Colombia. Jessica encouraged him to stay positive, but Juan remained wary.

At the bar, Megan wasted no time in confronting Juan. She had already questioned him about rumors of infidelity in a previous episode, but Juan denied everything at the time. However, Megan was persistent and continued pressing him about the allegations. When she asked him again if he had slept with another woman, Juan finally admitted to cheating, saying,

“I messed up.”

Juan’s confession came after weeks of speculation and denial. Despite Megan’s insistence that she was looking out for Jessica’s best interests, Juan saw her involvement as harmful to their relationship.

He believed that his decision to leave his job and move to Wyoming should have been enough to prove his commitment. However, Megan remained skeptical and felt that Jessica deserved honesty.

Even before the confrontation at the bar, Juan had shown signs of frustration with his new life in Wyoming. In a confessional, he compared the town to a retirement home, emphasizing that life there was completely different from what he was used to. He believed Jessica was not acknowledging the extent of his sacrifice, saying,

“She’s wrong and doesn’t want to accept it.”

Earlier in the 90 Day Fiancé episode, Jessica and Juan shared a moment alone, which included a brief make-out session in bed. However, the tension between them remained as Juan struggled to adapt to his new surroundings.

Later, Jessica took Juan on a tour of Torrington, but he was underwhelmed by the slow-paced lifestyle. He felt that Jessica should be doing more to help him adjust instead of dismissing his concerns.

What else happened in 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 4?

Alliya de Batista and Shawn Finch experienced relationship difficulties soon after their wedding. A flashback scene showed Shawn questioning Alliya, saying,

“How could you do this to me when I’ve done so much for you?”

The 90 Day Fiancé episode then introduced Alliya as a 25-year-old trans woman from Brazil and Shawn as a 62-year-old from West Hollywood. Alliya was concerned about her visa approval and debated whether she should attend the interview under her former name. Despite the uncertainty, she insisted,

“The most important thing in life for me is to be authentic.”

Meanwhile, Shawn admitted that he was still adjusting to Alliya’s transition and was trying to focus on the future rather than the past.

In another storyline on 90 Day Fiancé, Stevi and Mahdi faced difficulties after Mahdi arrived in Mississippi. While Stevi was excited to have him in her home, Mahdi was uncomfortable with the nude portraits of women displayed in the house.

He also questioned whether Stevi was attracted to women, as she had previously expressed discomfort around men. Later, Stevi revealed that she had not told her father about Mahdi until recently, which made him feel uneasy. He admitted,

“Not only did she lie to me, she also lied to her dad. I’m really uneasy about starting my life in America on the foundation of lies.”

90 Day Fiancé airs new episodes every Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

